Hull FC set another MISERABLE 25-year record in humiliating Leeds Rhinos defeat

Having been thumped 68-6 by Leeds Rhinos on Friday night, Hull FC’s 2024 squad continue to write their names into the club’s history books for all the wrong reasons.

After that drubbing at Headingley by the Rhinos, with two games of a miserable season remaining, the Black and Whites have now conceded 812 points across 25 Super League matches this year.

Only once before in the modern era has any Airlie Birds side conceded 800+ points in a single Super League campaign, and that came way back in 1999 when they were still recognised as Hull Sharks.

That year, Steve Crooks’ Sharks leaked a whopping 921 – though didn’t finish bottom, with Huddersfield somehow managing to end up with an inferior points difference.

This current Hull side will be hoping the same happens this year in terms of avoiding the wooden spoon, currently battling it out with London Broncos to escape that fate.

Simon Grix’s side are the club’s first this century to concede 800+ points in a Super League season and the first in 25 years – simply dreadful.

The utterly dismal stats and unwanted records don’t end there either.

That tally of 812 points conceded in 25 games produces an average of 32.48 per game, which – unless something changes drastically in their last two matches – will see a new club record set for the highest points conceded per game in a Super League season.

The 921 conceded in 1999 came across 30 matches at an average of 30.4 per game, which currently holds the club’s unwanted record in that regard.

But as detailed above, FC are currently well on track to surpass that figure.

In fact, to even end ‘level’ with it, they’d have to concede fewer than nine points over the course of these last two games – at home against play-off hopefuls Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons respectively.

The chances of that happening are next to none, so it looks like more unwanted history for Grix’s side ahead of John Cartwright’s arrival in 2025.

An utter shambles.

