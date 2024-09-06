Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has branded the manner of Hull FC’s defeat to Leeds on Friday a ‘disgrace to the game’ – and says the decision to relegate London ahead of the Black and Whites if they finish bottom is an ’embarrassment’.

The Black and Whites could still finish 2024 bottom of Super League after another humiliating defeat, this time at AMT Headingley when they were beaten 68-6.

However, even if they finish bottom they will not be relegated, with London Broncos practically certain to be dropped into the Championship under IMG’s gradings system irrespective of where they finish in the league this season.

Beaumont has already aired his views on Hull this year, calling them ‘pretty desperate’ in June and saying the way the club have operated this season ‘is not right’.

But his latest post on X was arguably his most forthright yet. He wrote: “#HullFC score is a disgrace to the game take nothing from @leedsrhinos but you would not put that on any of the top 6 of the @RLChampionships to relegate @LondonBroncosRL ahead of you is an embarrassment! @TheRFL this needs sorting!”

Beaumont has never been one to shy away from sharing his opinions on social media, and his newest post almost immediately led to reactions from supporters far and wide.

Hull are on course for one of the worst seasons in the club’s entire history, with their latest humiliating defeat narrowing the points difference between themselves and the Broncos, who each have three wins apiece.

They have signed a number of players from Leigh for next season including captain John Asiata and centre Zak Hardaker.

