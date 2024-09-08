Super League table: Wigan Warriors top, Salford Red Devils 4th, St Helens slide to 6th

There are just two games of the regular Super League season remaining: and there’s still a helluva lot to play for regarding the majority of clubs.

Reigning champions Wigan Warriors regained top spot following their 24-20 win over Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday night, with Matt Peet’s side now two points ahead of Willie Peters’ Rovers with two rounds left.

Meanwhile, Warrington Wolves remain third: but are now just two points behind second-placed Hull KR following their win over neighbours St Helens on Saturday afternoon.

Salford Red Devils moved into fourth following their stunning win over Catalans Dragons, with Paul Rowley’s side now firmly on track to make the play-offs.

And it was another good weekend for Leigh Leopards – who are Super League’s form team and sat in fifth – thanks to a comfortable win at Castleford Tigers on Friday evening.

Elsewhere, St Helens currently occupy the sixth and final play-off spot, with Paul Wellens’ side sat on 28 points with two games remaining.

And there’s still hope for Leeds Rhinos, who are level on points with Saints but are sat just below them on the ladder via points difference.

Catalans Dragons suffered a defeat to the in-form Salford Red Devils on Saturday: and their play-off hopes are hanging by a thread, with Steve McNamara’s side in eighth on 26 points with just two games to go.

Huddersfield Giants picked up a 22-16 win against London Broncos on Sunday afternoon which saw Luke Robinson’s outfit go three points clear of 10th-placed Castleford Tigers: but the Giants’ are too far behind from reaching the top six now, as are the Tigers.

At the bottom of the table, Hull FC and London Broncos are battling it out to avoid the wooden spoon, with both teams on six points with two games left.

Super League Round 25 results

Wigan Warriors 24-20 Hull Kingston Rovers

Castleford Tigers 12-34 Leigh Leopards

Leeds Rhinos 68-6 Hull FC

Warrington Wolves 16-2 St Helens

Salford Red Devils 27-12 Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield Giants 22-16 London Broncos

Here’s a look at the Super League table following the conclusion of Round 25: and it makes for good viewing if you’re a Wigan, Salford or Leigh fan…

