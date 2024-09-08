Broadcast picks made for Super League Round 26 with full schedule now locked in

The broadcast schedule for the penultimate round of the regular Super League season has been confirmed, with games being shown live on Sky Sports and the BBC next weekend.

As has been the case throughout the 2024 campaign, Sky Sports have and will broadcast every Super League game.

And the broadcaster has shown two ‘exclusive’ games to cover on a weekly basis during the course of the season, which features half-an-hour of pre-match build-up and post-match analysis.

Sky have selected their exclusive picks for Round 26 – the penultimate round of the regular season – is Wigan Warriors‘ clash with Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with Matt Peet’s side looking to strengthen their grip on the League Leaders’ Shield, whilst Brad Arthur’s Rhinos are hoping to keep their play-off hopes alive.

And Sky’s other exclusive pick is on Saturday afternoon, with Warrington Wolves making the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Giants, with Sam Burgess’ outfit aiming to secure a top two finish: and a home game in the play-off semi-finals.

Meanwhile, BBC Two will also broadcast Hull FC‘s home game against Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon, with Paul Rowley’s side well and truly in the play-off mix as things stand.

Super League’s Round 26 broadcast coverage confirmed

Below is the full broadcast schedule for Round 26, including Sky Sports’ exclusive picks and BBC’s featured game as well as the kick-off times.

Friday, September 13

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO) | Sky Sports+ | Exclusive

Leigh Leopards v Hull Kingston Rovers (8pm KO) | Sky Sports+ Red Button

St Helens v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO) | Sky Sports+ Red Button

Saturday, September 14

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils (5:05pm KO) | BBC Two and Sky Sports+ Red Button

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (6pm KO) | Sky Sports+ | Exclusive

Catalans Dragons v London Broncos (8pm KO) | Sky Sports+ Red Button

