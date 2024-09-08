Every milestone hit by Super League stars this weekend, including Leigh Leopards trio and Warrington Wolves stalwart

14 milestones were hit by Super League stars in Round 25, with 13 players from eight clubs reaching landmark tallies over a pulsating weekend of action.

Here, Love Rugby League takes a look at the 13 players in alphabetical order by surname below as we help celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

The Australia-born prop, who is Tongan heritage, made his 100th career appearance in Leigh‘s 34-12 win on Friday night: and he even celebrated the milestone with two tries at the Jungle.

His appearance record is as follows:

83 for Leigh Leopards (2022-2024)

8 for Wests Tigers (2021)

9 for South Sydney Rabbitohs (2019-2020)

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Former England international Josh Charnley made his 300th Super League appearance in Leigh’s win at Castleford: and is now needs just one try to draw level with Dany McGuire in second place in the list of Super League’s all-time try-scorers.

His Super League appearance record is as follows (including play-offs and Super 8s):

48 for Leigh Leopards (2023-2024)

94 for Warrington Wolves (2018-2022)

153 for Wigan Warriors (2010-2016)

5 for Hull KR (2010, loan)

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington Wolves stalwart Ben Currie hit two milestones in their 16-2 win over St Helens on Saturday afternoon whilst scooping Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award.

The England international made his 300th career appearance and his 250th appearance in Super League.

Currie’s career appearance record is as follows:

282 for Warrington Wolves (2012-2024)

3 for Swinton Lions (2013-2014, dual-registration)

11 for England (2017-2024)

3 for Ireland (2013)

1 for England Knights (2012)

And Currie, who is a one-club man, has played 250 games for the Wire in Super League.

Dean Hadley (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Hull KR fans’ favourite Dean Hadley, who has earned rave reviews for his performances in 2024, made his 100th appearance for the Robins in their 24-20 defeat to Wigan Warriors on Friday night, having made his debut for the club in August 2019.

Rhys Kennedy (London Broncos)

London Broncos prop Rhys Kennedy played his 100th career game in their 22-16 defeat to Huddersfield Giants. The Australian’s career record is as follows:

25 for London Broncos (2024)

26 for Hull KR (2023)

47 for Brisbane Broncos (2019-2022)

2 for South Sydney Rabbitohs (2019)

Olly Russell (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield academy product Olly Russell made his 100th appearance the Giants in their 22-16 win over London Broncos on Sunday afternoon. The 25-year-old, who will join Wakefield Trinity on a four-year contract from 2025, made his first team debut for Huddersfield back in May 2018.

Bayley Sironen (Catalans Dragons)

Australian forward Bayley Siornen made his 100th career appearance in Catalans Dragons’ 27-12 defeat at Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

Sironen’s career appearance record is as follows:

20 for Catalans Dragons (2024)

56 for New Zealand Warriors (2021-2023)

22 for South Sydney Rabbitohs (2019-2020)

2 for Wests Tigers (2017)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith made his 150th career appearance upon returning from suspension in their win over Hull KR on Friday night.

The England international’s career record is as follows:

127 for Wigan Warriors (2019-2024)

16 for Swinton Lions (2019, loan)

1 for London Skolars (2019, dual-registration)

5 for England (2023-2024)

1 for England Knights (2019)

Kelepi Tanginoa (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The Hull KR powerhouse played his 150th career game in their defeat to Wigan on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Australia and is of Tongan descent, has been plying his trade in Super League for the last five years: and his career record is as follows:

28 for Hull KR (2024)

88 for Wakefield Trinity (2019-2023)

16 for Manly Sea Eagles (2017-2019)

3 for North Queensland Cowboys (2015)

13 for Parramatta Eels (2013-2014)

2 for Combined Nations All Stars (2021-2022)

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards)

The Leigh Leopards prop made his 100th career appearance in their win over Castleford Tigers on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old’s career record is as follows:

26 for Leigh Leopards (2024)

54 for Huddersfield Giants (2020-2023)

3 for Leeds Rhinos (2019)

15 for Dewsbury Rams (2019, loan)

1 for Featherstone Rovers (2019, dual-registration)

1 for England Knights (2022)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

The England fullback made his return from a hamstring injury in St Helens’ 16-2 defeat to Warrington Wolves on Saturday, marking his 150th career game.

Welsby has made 139 appearances for St Helens since making his first team debut back in 2018, whilst he has won 11 caps for England to date.

Jai Whitbread (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The Australian prop made his 100th career appearance as Hull KR went down to a 24-20 defeat to Wigan in a top of the table clash on Friday.

Whitbread’s career record is as follows:

27 for Hull KR (2024)

39 for Wakefield Trinity (2022-2023)

4 for Leigh Leopards (2021)

30 for Gold Coast Titans (2018-2021)

Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants)

Huddersfield prop Oliver Wilson, who made his international debut for England earlier this year, played the 100th game of his career in the Giants’ 22-16 win over London Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old’s career record is as follows:

94 for Huddersfield Giants (2019-2024)

4 for Bradford Bulls (2018-19, 2021, loan)

1 for Halifax Panthers (2020, loan)

1 for England (2024)

