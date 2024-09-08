Castleford Tigers coach’s classy words to retiring club legend following emotional final home appearance

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard has paid tribute to retiring club legend Paul McShane following the veteran’s final home appearance before he calls time on his full-time career.

McShane, who will turn 35 in November, made his Castleford bow back in August 2015 on home soil in the Super 8s against Hull FC.

The hooker took to the field at The Jungle for the final time on Friday night as the Tigers took on Leigh Leopards, and received a guard of honour from both teams ahead of that clash.

It had been announced earlier in the week that he would be retiring from full-time rugby league at the end of the season, cutting short his current contract which was set to run until the end of next season following a couple of injury-stricken campaigns.

McShane has now made 351 career appearances at club level having made his senior bow at Headingley for Leeds Rhinos against Celtic Crusaders back in February 2009.

And post-match after a 34-12 defeat, Lingard heaped praise on the three-time England international, saying: “We didn’t do Macca justice for his last home game.

“For a servant like Macca, not only to Castleford Tigers but to rugby league, who’s put his body on the line week after week, he deserved a better performance than that.

“What he’s done in the game is fantastic. He’s at peace with the decision that he’s retiring on his terms.

Club legend Paul McShane gives a speech to the crowd at The Jungle after his last Castleford Tigers home came before retiring

“I guess he’d have liked to have played more this season and last season too, but ultimately that’s part of what’s affected his decision as well. He’s got to look now towards the rest of his life rather than just at another 12 months of rugby league.

“He’s had some setbacks in his career as well where he’s been moved on from certain clubs, but he’s found a home down here and I think the gratitude towards Macca (from the supporters) is reciprocated as well.

“It’s been a fantastic career for Macca and hopefully one that he’s enjoyed.”

‘You can’t speak any other way than highly about Macca’

Lingard joined Castleford in May 2023, initially linking up with the West Yorkshire outfit as Andy Last’s assistant. He also worked as Danny Ward’s number two at the back end of last season before taking on the head coach gig himself ahead of this year.

Accordingly, due to McShane’s injury issues over the last couple of years, Lingard has only been involved with the club for the hooker’s most recent 14 appearances, including Friday night’s game against Leigh.

He said: “It’s disappointing because I’ve not worked with Macca as much as I’ve wanted to.

“When I came in last season as assistant coach, I had him for one or two games before he got injured and was out for the year. He had a really good pre-season and then did his hamstring in the build up to the Wigan game (in Round 1).

“Then he came back and he only played a handful (of games) before doing his arm.

“It’s frustrating more for Macca, but for me as well, because when you’ve had the season we’ve had with a lot of inexperienced players involved, you’re wanting your senior figures out there.

“We’ve missed Macca this year, I think you saw last week against Hull that in the periods when we were down to 12 and 11 men, he got us through those periods and got us out the other side. You can’t speak any other way than highly about Macca.”

“He said himself that in the team meetings this week, his decision was made a little bit easier based upon how Cain (Robb) and Horney (Liam Horne) have done this season as well.

“He doesn’t want to hold either of them back, or stop their development.”

