Salford Red Devils confirm six players to depart at end of season, including veteran trio

Salford Red Devils have confirmed that six members of Paul Rowley’s first-team squad will depart the club at the end of the 2024 season.

It had already been confirmed that Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) and Oliver Partington (Catalans Dragons) would be leaving for pastures new at the end of the year.

But now, the Red Devils have formally announced that Cade Cust, Andrew Dixon and Adam Sidlow would be following them through the exit door along with forward Gil Dudson, whose season-long loan deal from Warrington Wolves is set to expire.

Cust is expected to join fellow Super League outfit Hull FC, though that move is yet to officially be confirmed.

Dixon, 34, meanwhile has managed just three appearances for Rowley’s side so far this term, not featuring at senior level since April 27. He is two games off the milestone of 250 career appearances.

And Sidlow, who began the year on the sidelines through injury, hasn’t featured at all in 2024 for Salford. The veteran, who will turn 37 in October, played seven games on loan for Oldham at the back end of the year as Sean Long’s side won the League 1 title.

Salford Red Devils chief pays tribute to departing sextet

Salford say they will ‘mark each departing member of the squad appropriately in due course’, and have invited their supporters to show their appreciation to the departing players at Saturday’s final home game of the campaign against Catalans.

Speaking to the club’s website, Managing Director Paul King paid his own tribute to the six stars leaving the club, saying: “It’s the sad part of professional sport – saying goodbye to faces that have become part of the day-to-day of being around the club.

“Whether they’ve spent months or years representing our city, I’ve no doubt that the supporters will show their appreciation for all the players’ efforts tomorrow (Saturday).

“Amir, Ollie, Cade, Dicko, Adam and Gil each leave with our sincere thanks, and best wishes in their next steps.”

