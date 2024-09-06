Wigan Warriors v Hull KR and Friday’s Super League LIVE: follow our blog

Wigan Warriors and Hull KR square off in the Super League game of the season on Friday evening – with the winner taking a huge step towards securing the League Leader’s Shield.

It promises to be a mouthwatering occasion between the two best sides in Super League in 2024: and we’ve got you covered every step of the way with our alternative take on Friday night’s coverage.

Stay up to date with all the action with our live blog – which will keep you across the action from the Brick Community Stadium as well as Friday’s other Super League action too.

There are two other enormous games with pretty significant consequences. Leeds Rhinos will take on Hull FC in a game which could well shape the Rhinos’ play-off hopes.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, Castleford Tigers are hoping for a bumper evening at The Jungle crowd-wise, as they take on Leigh Leopards. Adrian Lam’s side are also pushing to strengthen their place in Super League’s play-off spots, and we’ll have a team around the grounds giving you the big moments as they happen.

But of course, our primary focus will be The Brick Community Stadium – and the huge showdown which could go a long way towards deciding top spot.

Want to get involved? Great – simply log in (or register for an account if you haven’t already) – at the top of the page and comment away. We’ll include your replies – providing they adhere to our community guidelines.