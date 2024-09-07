St Helens coach issues comprehensive injury update as star forward suffers setback

St Helens boss Paul Wellens has delivered a comprehensive injury update following their defeat to Warrington Wolves, with two bits of good news and two bad.

Wellens’ side were beaten 16-2 at Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon, making it just one win in their last four games.

And as a result, Saints‘ spot in the Super League play-offs remains precariously in the balance – sat 6th and only in the top six at present by the virtue of points difference.

The Red V host Castleford Tigers next Friday night in Round 26, before rounding the regular season off with a trip to Leigh Leopards on September 20.

After their defeat at Warrington, Wellens provided an injury update on a quartet of his players.

Young full-back Harry Robertson was forced off early on in the second half at The Halliwell Jones Stadium having picked up a knock late on in the first 40.

Wellens detailed: “Harry’s got a bit of an issue with his knee, which is why he had to leave the field and why Jack Welsby moved to full-back.

“The plan was not to play Jack at full-back at all because of the discussions we’d had with the physios (about his return).

“We’ll get Harry assessed, it’s hard to tell (how he is) at this moment in time.

“Other than Harry, who we need to get checked out, hopefully we look like we’ve come through okay.”

On the face of it, it appears that Robertson won’t be involved against Castleford next week at the very least, and neither will star forward Curtis Sironen.

The ex-NRL ace hasn’t featured since picking up a calf injury in Saints’ Magic Weekend defeat to Wigan Warriors last month, and Wellens revealed: “He’s had a bit of a set back so Curtis probably won’t play in the regular rounds this year.

“There may be a chance (for him to play), all being well, in the first weekend of the play-offs should we be taking part. It’s not ideal, particularly as Curtis was one of our standout performers this year when he was fit.”

Key duo could return next week

While the news on Robertson and Sironen won’t make pleasant reading, Saints could welcome back both Daryl Clark and Lewis Dodd when Castleford visit the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The pair both picked up injuries during last month’s victory against Salford Red Devils on home soil, with Clark fracturing his foot and Dodd suffering an elbow ligament issue.

Wellens detailed: “We’ve potentially got a few guys returning. A few of them trained this morning and did a tough session, so we’ll monitor their response to that.

“The likes of Daryl Clark and Lewis Dodd, we’ll see how they are during the course of the week and then obviously come up with a team to play in what is a very important game for us against Castleford next Friday.

“What we are lacking at the moment is depth at 9. That might change next week if we can get Daryl back, so we’ll just have to see how things pan out during the course of the week.”

