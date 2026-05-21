Leigh expect their spot on the bill in Las Vegas to aid them on the recruitment front for 2027, with the Leopards needing to fill numerous gaps in their squad.

Earlier this week, it was officially confirmed that Leigh would be heading to Sin City next February to take on Bradford Bulls, as first revealed by LoveRugbyLeague.

But while excitement is understandably rife within the Leopards’ camp, the reality is that Adrian Lam’s squad will have a different look to it by the time that trip Stateside comes around in nine months’ time.

Numerous of the players that have become part of the furniture at the Leopards’ Den are understood to be moving on to pastures new, and they will have to be replaced.

Leigh Leopards’ recruitment stance for 2027 clear as Las Vegas admission made

It’s important to note that Leigh have not officially confirmed any end-of-season departures just yet, though Owen Trout’s move to Cronulla Sharks has been announced by the NRL outfit.

Fellow forward Robbie Mulhern is expected to join Castleford Tigers alongside hooker Ben McNamara.

And there are a glut of current Leopards stars who remain off-contract, too, including the likes of Josh Charnley, Bailey Hodgson and Gaz O’Brien.

But whoever does move on, there’s hope a trip to Vegas will be a pull factor where recruitment for 2027 is concerned, as head coach Lam told LoveRugbyLeague: “I think it will certainly help.

“There’s the commercial side of sponsorship because you get international exposure.

“But I’m also hoping it’ll help to secure one or two players in giving them the opportunity to travel there and play for us.”

‘It’s a jostle to get a seat on that plane, I’ll have to decide who travels out of a squad of 30 or so’

As is the case at every Super League club, recruitment is an ongoing topic of discussion behind the scenes.

Leigh appointed Andrew Henderson as their Director of Rugby at the back end of April, and he will have a leading role in getting business done over the next few months.

Front-rower Aaron Pene’s contract won’t be extended beyond the end of this year with the Leopards willing to let him go early if any suitors are found, while veteran loose forward Isaac Liu is in talks with the club over an extension to his stay.

Lam added: “I haven’t thought about that too much, but the squad will change again (before Vegas comes around).

“There’ll maybe be four or five new players, it’s what we’ve been doing over the last few years.

“They’ll come into play and then it’s a jostle to get a seat on that plane, I’ll have to decide who travels out of a squad of 30 or so.”

LOVE RUGBY LEAGUE’S LATEST LEIGH LEOPARDS NEWS

👉 Leigh star Keanan Brand suffers major injury setback as surgery required

👉 The Lams beam with pride as Leigh gamble pays out latest prize with Las Vegas trip

👉 Leigh coach confirms Tesi Niu injury blow as prognosis revealed

👉 Derek Beaumont’s first words as Leigh’s Las Vegas clash against Bradford confirmed

👉 NRL reveal full 2027 Las Vegas line-up with Bradford-Leigh part of triple-header