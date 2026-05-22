Herman Ese’ese’s continued absence from the Hull FC squad is down to fitness concerns, interim head coach Andy Last has confirmed.

Powerhouse prop Ese’ese – who joined Hull ahead of the 2024 campaign – has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles in a Super League clash against Leeds Rhinos at the back end of August 2025.

The front-rower is yet to feature in 2026, but was named in Last’s initial 21-man squad earlier this week for the trip to Leigh.

But come matchday, despite forming part of the travelling squad, he was again absent from the teamsheet at the Leopards’ Den: where FC lost out 42-6.

Hull FC coach issues Herman Ese’ese injury update as absence in Leigh defeat explained

Through both injuries and suspension, Hull made seven changes to their squad from the one which had been beaten narrowly at Bradford Bulls last weekend.

Providing an update on Ese’ese post-match, interim boss Last explained: “He’s not quite where he needs to be physically.

“The game has really sped up and we feel he needs to do more physically for both us and Herman to feel confident he can have a significant impact on matches like he’s capable of.

“We made the decision not to play him today, and he’s got couple of weeks now to get himself into good condition.”

Hull are next in action when they travel to Warrington Wolves, heading to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on June 5.

That clash comes following a week without a game as Super League takes a break for the Challenge Cup final, being contested by Hull KR and Wigan Warriors at Wembley.

Unable to rule out a long-awaited return for Ese’ese against Wire at this stage, Last continued: “It’s day-by-day, he’s not going away, he’s doing a programme.

“He had a tough session today, and he’s come through that no problems.

“We need to make sure we condition him right and don’t put him in too soon.”