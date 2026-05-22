Hull FC land Leigh Leopards star before Super League showdown

Hull FC have signed Leigh Leopards fullback Bailey Hodgson, Love Rugby League understands.

Hodgson, a Hull-born talent, has agreed to join the Black and Whites for the 2027 season in a deal that will give the club another spine option heading into Steve McNamara’s era as head coach.

He becomes their first signing since the appointment of McNamara, who will leave Warrington Wolves at the end of the campaign to join his boyhood club.

Hodgson started at Castleford Tigers and made his professional debut for the club in 2020, against Hull Kingston Rovers. He subsequently moved to Australia to take up a deal with Newcastle Knights but in three years struggled with injuries and did not break into the side.

He then moved to Manly for a short period before joining the Leythers, where he has built his career with a number of impressive performances. Predominantly a fullback, he has also shown his ability in the outside backs.

But his arrival brings an interesting dynamic heading into next season. A specialist fullback, Hull already have Will Pryce, one of their marquee players, in that role.

What for Hull FC’s spine?

It would appear Hodgson’s arrival will mean changes in personnel, but potentially in positions too. Pryce has previously played in the halves and with Hodgson coming in, it would suggest he may return to that position moving forward.

But that would then suggest one of the club’s existing senior halfbacks, Aidan Sezer and Jake Arthur, may be heading out of the MKM Staidum. Sezer, the club captain, was known to have a very strong relationship with previous head coach, John Cartwright, who has now headed to Catalans Dragons for the reaminder of the season.

Hull also have young fullback Logan Moy, who has performed well in recent weeks, while Callum Kemp is also thought of as an exciting prospect in the halfback role moving forward.

Hodgson’s arrival is exciting

Aged 23, Hodgson will ensure the Black and Whites have a younger feel to them next season, certainly in the outside backs. Pryce and Arthur are also both 23, as is winger Harvey Barron, while other wing man Lewis Martin is 21.

It is part of the club’s plans to build a team for the long-term, one they believe can progress together and elevate their position in Super League.

The Black and Whites have never won a Grand Final, and have only reached Old Trafford once, 20 years ago. Their last trophy was in 2017, when they successfully defended the Challenge Cup.