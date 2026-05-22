Hull FC have named a patchwork squad for Friday night’s clash away against Leigh Leopards, with youngster Ben Johnson handed a debut amid a mass of absentees.

The Black and Whites suffered a 16-14 defeat away against Bradford Bulls last weekend, with that a fourth loss in their last five games.

Already struggling with somewhat of an injury crisis ahead of that game, the defeat at Odsal has brought about another abundance of problems.

Yusuf Aydin has been banned for six games following his red card for a suplex on Caleb Aekins, with Davy Litten, Amir Bourouh and Brad Fash all picking up injuries.

Fash’s issue is the most serious of the three having picked up a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) injury.

The outcome of those fresh injury and suspension concerns is a patchwork side taking on Leigh.

Hull FC name patchwork squad for Leigh clash as youngster Ben Johnson handed debut

Centre Johnson, a former Hull Wyke junior, only turned 20 in April. He is called in by interim head coach Andy Last to play the very first senior game of his career at the Leopards’ Den.

Johnson is joined in the centres by another youngster in Lloyd Kemp, who himself only has a handful of senior appearances.

Kemp’s twin brother Callum plays in the halves, taking the place of club captain Aidan Sezer, who has been dropped entirely.

The news of Sezer being dropped for Friday night’s clash was revealed earlier today by LoveRugbyLeague.

Elsewhere, Zak Hardaker steps into the loose forward role, starting a game at 13 for the very first time in his career.

Fellow elder statesman Tom Briscoe makes a return to the Leopards’ Den alongside Hardaker having won the Challenge Cup as Leigh players back in 2023.

Winger Briscoe tonight chalks up his 200th appearance for Hull.

The Airlie Birds’ bench meanwhile consists of four players who have not played a single minute for the side across any competition so far this season!

Their matchday 18 can be seen in full below….

Hull FC’s starting 13 v Leigh Leopards: Logan Moy, Harvey Barron, Lloyd Kemp, Ben Johnson, Tom Briscoe, Callum Kemp, Jake Arthur, Jeremiah Mata’utia, Cade Cust, Harvie Hill, Joe Batchelor, Ethan O’Neill, Zak Hardaker

Bench: Hugo Salabio, Will Kirby, Will Hutchinson, Lennon Clark

18th man: Joe Phillips