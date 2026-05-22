Leigh returned to winning ways as they thrashed Hull FC 42-6 on home soil on Friday night to move within two competition points of the Super League play-offs.

Live from the press box, our Leopards ratings…

David Armstrong – 8

Armstrong is getting back to something like. Leigh’s supporters all had their hearts in their mouths when he stayed down following a tackle in the second half, we’re sure, but he bounced back up eventually and crowned a really positive showing with a try.

AJ Towse – 7

Towse forced a knock on from Hull near the Leigh line towards the end of the first half, and had got over for a try at the other end within a few minutes. He should have had a second early on in the second half, though, and then was forced off with an injury.

Innes Senior – 7

Most of Leigh’s joy came down the opposite flank, but Senior stood up well in defence and offered an attacking threat when possible. Moved onto the wing early on in the second half when Towse was forced off.

Umyla Hanley – 9

This is the version of Hanley that was so desperately missed by Leigh on the early stages of the season while he was injured. Two official assists, a try of his own and an abundance of metres made. So, so good. No wonder he’s a fan favourite at the Leopards’ Den. He even tried a conversion at one stage amid Adam Cook’s struggles with the boot, but missed dramatically!

Josh Charnley – 9

Charnley began his evening with a superb try-saver on former team-mate Tom Briscoe and ended it with a hat-trick to his name, closing the gap on Ryan Hall at the top of Super League’s all-time try-scorer list. Superb.

Adam Cook – 9

Cook is improving week-by-week, as head coach Adrian Lam promised he would when he was struggling in the early stages of the campaign following his off-season arrival. The Australian’s prints were on virtually everything Leigh did well here, they just need him to strengthen his goal-kicking now! Ended the evening with a record of three from eight from the tee.

Lachlan Lam – 8

Lam delivered a much better showing than last time out against Hull KR, grabbing two second half assists. He pulled the strings quietly while half-back partner Cook took the lead, but still produced moments of quality, and finished the night off with a last-gasp try of his own.

Joe Ofahengaue – 8

Another absolutely gargantuan effort from front-rower Ofahengaue, who only spent about 16 minutes off the field in total. We’re running out of superlatives for the big man.

Edwin Ipape – 8

Ipape is another of those in this Leigh side still working his way back to full capacity, and he’s improving week-on-week. Another powerhouse display across two stints.

Jack Hughes – 7

Two decent stints from Hughes, who slotted into the front-row from the off in the absence of Owen Trout.

Frankie Halton – 8

Halton’s poor offload late on in the first half gave Hull the ball back close to the Leigh line, but the Leopards survived that and the back-rower oozed quality from there on in, with his try richly deserved. Left the action 13 minutes early through a knock.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke – 7

A good night’s work from Alick-Wiencke, solid throughout, helped to set the tone with a couple of big hits early on.

Isaac Liu – 8

Liu pulled off a superb try-saver on Hull full-back Logan Moy early on in the second half, with that a moment which allowed Leigh to go on and dominate in the fashion they did. Another excellent 55-minute stint from the veteran. Leigh fans will be desperate to see him sign a new deal.

Bailey Hodgson (Interchange) – 7

Good stuff from Hodgson, who slotted into the centres when he replaced the injured Towse early on in the second half, capping off a solid display with a try. He’s on his way to Hull come the end of this season, but Leigh need to find a spot for him in the meantime!

Ryan Brown (Interchange) – 7

A short but solid stint from Brown in the second half.

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – 8

A lengthy stint and a wholly positive showing from Brogan, who played around 50 minutes having come on just before the half-hour mark. A nice looping pass helped to set Leigh away down the left for what should have been Towse’s second try early on in the second half.

Liam Horne (Interchange) – 7

Great impact from Horne off the bench, Leigh need more of the same from him.