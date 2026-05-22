Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has fired an early warning to his squad around not getting distracted from the task at hand this season by 2027’s trip to Las Vegas, stressing the need to string wins together.

The Leopards host Hull FC on Friday night in a clash which comes at the end of a week which saw the club’s spot in Las Vegas next February booked.

Come next year, Lam will take his squad to the US to take on Bradford Bulls as part of the NRL-led rugby league takeover of Sin City.

But there are still nine months and a whole lot of games to be played out before that glamorous trip comes around, with the current Super League season not even halfway to completion.

And it’s that fact which Lam needs his squad to remember as they continue to try and cover from a ropey start to the campaign.

‘If we can get those three wins, it’ll put us in a position to go hard in the second half of the season to get into the six’

Leigh have never failed to reach the play-offs since returning to Super League in 2023, but currently sit just outside the top six, with their home clash against Hull FC preceding back-to-back away trips to Castleford Tigers and Bradford.

Like the Leopards, neither the Tigers or the Bulls are play-off sides at present: and head coach Lam wants his side to make these next few games count.

He told LoveRugbyLeague: “There’s a lot of hard work to do yet (before thinking about Vegas).

“We’re four points outside of the (top) six and while we didn’t win, we played well at the weekend (in defeat to Hull KR), it was a step up for us.

“There’s three games before the halfway mark in the season and we feel if we can get those three wins, it’ll put us in a position to go hard in the second half of the season to get into the (top) six.

“From there, we’re capable of doing anything. We’ve got players coming back over the next couple of weeks, almost everyone should be back in contention.

“The rugby’s improved, we’ve got our last home game here against Hull FC before a few weeks away (while the pitch is worked on at the Leigh Sports Village).

“I’m confident we’re heading in the right direction.”

‘We’ll take some lessons from other people and I’ll speak to as many as I can to make sure we’re prepared’

When Leigh’s trip to the entertainment capital of the world does come around next February, their task will be to juggle the excitement of it all with the need to get a result in a Super League clash against Bradford.

Both of Super League’s matches at the event so far have produced one-sided games, with Wigan Warriors thumping Warrington Wolves 48-24 at the Allegiant Stadium in 2025 and Leeds Rhinos thrashing Hull KR 58-6 there earlier this season.

Lam said: “We’ve got to remember that there’s a rugby league game to play in and amongst all of this.

“We do as good a job as anyone in the competition (of handling occasions), and we’re going to be going there to win, no doubt about that.

“We’ll take some lessons from other people and I’ll speak to as many as I can to make sure we’re prepared.

“With this opportunity comes the experience of the game, playing at an NFL stadium with different crowds.

“There’s that experience around rugby and winning, but also enjoying each other’s company while we’re there and building our camaraderie within the group, travelling the world together.

“There are different elements there which we can certainly benefit from as a team.”

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