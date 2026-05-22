Hull FC wield axe on Aidan Sezer in major selection call

Aidan Sezer will not play for Hull FC tonight when the Black and Whites travel to Leigh Leopards.

The club captain has not been selected by interim head coach Andy Last for tonight’s visit across the M62, with youngster Callum Kemp believed to have been given the nod to play alongside Jake Arthur in the halves.

The decision is believed to be performance based, with Last opting to leave out the Australian from tonight’s matchday squad.

Sezer was appointed as captain by former head coach John Cartwright after making his return to Super League with the Black and Whites and played an important role last season as they finished seventh in the table.

He was kept on as captain for the current campaign, but the Black and Whites have struggeld this year, particularly with the ball, and that has resulted in a change in the halves.

What now for Sezer?

The decision to drop Sezer will undoubtedly raise questions about his future at the club. The 34-year-old has openly admitted that he returned to Super League to play for Cartwright, who gave him his professional debut while the part were in the NRL.

After the news of Cartwright’s exit was announced, Sezer spoke out in support for him on Sky Sports.

“I love playing under him. For me he’s like a father figure and hopefully he’s here for the rest of the year.

“We found out on Monday morning when Carty addressed the group. He’s an honest guy and he was transparent when he addressed the group. It hurts and on a personal level it hurts for me.

“I came back to this country for John Cartwright, he was my first coach when I was a young kid at Gold Coast. For me, I wanted to try really hard for him tonight and we did that as a team. We came up short but there’s always next week.”

With Cartwright now gone, it does naturally raise questions.

Hull’s struggling attack

With the ball, the Black and Whites have struggled this year. Only Castleford, Huddersfield and York have scored fewer than their total of 195, 50 of which came against the Tigers in one of their best performances of the season.

Sezer played an important role in that game, but the side has only won three of their other ten Super League matches. Two of those, against Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos, Sezer did not play. Arthur was the controlling half in those two victories, with Zak Hardaker and Cade Cust supporting him in the respective wins.

In his nine Super League appearances, Sezer has four assists, Defensively he has made 95 tackles with a success rate of 77.2%.

By comparison, Arthur has two tries and four assists in seven appearances. He has made 145 tackles with a success rate of 94.1%.