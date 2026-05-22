Richie Myler’s 34-word response to Hull FC Bailey Hodgson reports

Hull FC CEO Richie Myler admitted he is a fan of Bailey Hodgson, but refused to confirm or deny reports they have signed the Leigh Leopards talent.

As exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League, Hodgson has signed for the Black and Whites heading into next season, joining his hometown club for the 2027 season.

The fullback becomes the first signing of the Steve McNamara era and signals a major acquisition for the club, swooping to sign a player from one of their Super League rivals.

Hodgson is looking to establish himself as a first-choice player after dropping behind David Armstrong in Leigh’s pecking order.

That will see him move to the MKM Stadium, though Myler wouldn’t be drawn on that when asked.

“I admire Bailey Hodgson, I think he’s a great player,” he said on Sky Sports. “But no, there’s nothing official for me to confirm or deny. He’s a great player, he’s someone we admire but nothing to tell you.”

Asked more broadly about the club’s recruitment plans, Myler added: “We’ve got a new head coach coming in who is very clear on the direction he wants to go.

“He’s meticulous and plans everything. We’re underperforming and we have a lot of senior players not playing through injury or form.

“We know it’s not been good enough but we have a clear plan, we’re going to make it right and we look forward to who’s going to add to this group and who are the right characters to add to this group.”