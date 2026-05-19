Leigh owner Derek Beaumont praised the NRL-Super League relationship as the Leopards’ involvement in next year’s Las Vegas bonanza was confirmed.

Beaumont had previously made it clear that Leigh would not be involved in a trip to Vegas in the near future unless they were invited as the away team.

And that is how it has panned out, with their opponents in Sin City next February forgoing one of their home games in 2027.

The Leopards, accordingly, will be officially down as the away side when they clash Stateside in a War of the Roses against the Bulls.

‘I am absolutely buzzing and privileged to be able to take ‘little old Leigh’ to represent Super League in Las Vegas’

2027’s Super League involvement in the NRL-led event at the Allegiant Stadium had initially been planned for a meeting between Hull FC and St Helens.

But both of those clubs withdrew from the running a few weeks ago, and Leigh were more than happy to take up the offer of a Vegas invite when it fell at their door.

Next season’s Sin City clash was officially announced on Tuesday evening, with Leopards owner Beaumont relishing the prospect of taking their brand to a global stage.

He said: “I am absolutely buzzing and privileged to be able to take ‘little old Leigh’ to represent Super League in Las Vegas.

“I can’t wait to create some exciting experiences for our Leoparded-up fans as we look to build on the excellent work done by the clubs that have been there before us.

“This presents the club and our town with a fantastic opportunity to raise its profile on a world stage and is invaluable to the partnerships that we have built over the years.

“I would like to recognise and thank Bradford Bulls for their commitment to being the home team in the fixture which is a great statement from them on their return to Super League.

“This is the first time that a Lancashire and Yorkshire team will compete for the Vegas bragging rights and is the perfect platform upon which to stage a War of the Roses.

“Never has there been a more important time to showcase Super League alongside the NRL, given the shared commitment to align on many future opportunities currently being discussed, and I thank the NRL for continuing that opportunity and relationship.”

‘It’s an opportunity to showcase our supporters, our city and our journey on a global stage, and that the Bulls are back!’

Bradford‘s involvement will come in just their second season back as a Super League club following promotion, which was earned ahead of 2026 via the IMG gradings.

The Bulls are, of course, among just five clubs to have won a Super League title having been crowned champions four times between 1997 and 2005.

Director and co-owner Philip Sharp added: “We as a board and club believe the Super League event in Las Vegas highlights a huge global opportunity to showcase rugby league – and Bradford Bulls should be part of that conversation for Vegas 2027.

“Bradford Bulls is a club built on rich history and identity and we have one of the most passionate supporter bases in the sport.

“Taking the Bulls to Las Vegas would be about far more than just a single game; it’s an opportunity to showcase our supporters, our city and our journey on a global stage, and that the Bulls are back!

“The prospect of facing Leigh Leopards makes the occasion even more exciting, reviving the spirit of the War of the Roses on one of rugby league’s biggest stages, with two ambitious clubs and passionate fanbases creating a fantastic spectacle for the sport on an international stage.

“The board remain ambitious about the future of the club, and opportunities like Vegas align with our vision of rebuilding the Bulls into a major force within the game once again.”

‘As the event builds and build each year, we can’t wait to see what the 2027 episode will bring’

Super League’s two involvement in Vegas so far have produced blowout results, with Wigan Warriors thumping Warrington Wolves 48-24 in 2025 and Hull KR being thrashed 58-6 by Leeds Rhinos earlier this year.

The success of the British game’s involvement in the event has been noted by numerous key figures on both sides of the globe though, and with the NRL‘s interest in a Super League stake ongoing, the relationship would appear to be strengthening again.

RL Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones said: “I’m delighted to see both Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards become the latest clubs to promote Super League in Las Vegas.

“This now takes us to six different clubs who have travelled across to America to represent our great competition.

“Wigan and Warrington led the way in trailblazing style in 2025.

“Leeds and Hull KR followed bringing huge numbers, colour and style to this year’s event.

“Now we can look forward to the Bulls – one of the original Super League powerhouses – and the Leopards, who have brought so much energy and vibrancy to the competition, to take our game to the wider sporting public.

“As the event builds and build each year, we can’t wait to see what the 2027 episode will bring.”