Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards appear set to be Super League’s surprise Las Vegas representatives next year.

An announcement on next year’s Sin City event is expected later this month, with Super League set to have a fixture on the card once again after an outstanding presence at the Allegiant Stadium in the last two years.

And Love Rugby League has learned that the Bulls and the Leopards have emerged as the frontrunners to make the trip Stateside next year after both Hull FC and St Helens cooled their interest earlier this month.

Bradford had expressed interest in making the trip during the initial process earlier this year, alongside Hull and Saints. But both St Helens and the Black and Whites said they would not be pursuing their interest within a day of each other due to concerns over the finances behind the trip.

Following that, figures at RL Commercial approached other Super League clubs about their potential interest in participating next year, and crucially, it is understood to come with added financial support from the NRL, who have recognised the importance of the Super League fixture to the event. Sources have told Love Rugby League that as part of the arrangement, the NRL will cover hotel and food costs of the travelling clubs.

That is understood to have seen Leigh put their hand up for the event, despite their owner, Derek Beaumont, previously going on record to say he was not interested in taking the club to Sin City.

All hope gone for Hull FC and St Helens?

There is still some suggestion that both Hull and St Helens may now re-engage given the NRL’s willingness to help financially, but at this stage, it is Leigh who are expected to join the Bulls in Vegas next year. Bradford’s place in the event is thought to be nailed on as they have agreed to be the home team for the fixture, essentially meaning they ‘give up’ a home game at Odsal next season.

For the Bulls, it is a massive progression given they were playing in the Championship last year. But the club has attracted strong attendances since their return to Super League and have committed to spending more money on their playing roster next year. They currently sit ninth in Super League.

Meanwhile, Leigh won the Challenge Cup in 2023 and have been one of Super League’s most consistent sides since their return to the top flight that year, making the play-offs in the past three seasons. They are currently seventh in Super League, four points outside of the play-offs.

Rugby league’s Las Vegas takeover

The NRL event has become one of the biggest in rugby league, with thousands of fans from across the world attending. Over 45,000 watched on this year as Leeds Rhinos thrashed Hull KR. The identity of the NRL clubs likely to play at the event next year has remained quiet to this point, though an announcement is expected shortly.

St Helens and Hull FC were widely tipped to make the trip in 2027, having both been a part of the application last year before the Robins and the Rhinos went. However, that now appears not to be happening.