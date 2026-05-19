The Lams gambled on moves to Leigh and have enjoyed plenty of prize payouts since: with the latest a trip to Las Vegas next year which both are relishing.

Head coach Adrian was first to arrive ahead of the 2022 campaign, picking up a Leigh squad which could be counted on one hand following relegation from Super League for the third time in the club’s history.

Cobbling together a promotion-winning squad which swept aside all before it in the Championship including the likes of Tom Amone, John Asiata and Blake Ferguson, Lam’s son Lachlan arrived midway through his first season in charge.

Together, the pair have helped to produce a meteoric rise for the club.

Come February, it’s now been made official that the Leopards army’s next landmark destination will be Vegas, where they will take on Bradford Bulls, as exclusively revealed earlier this week by LoveRugbyLeague.

‘It’s special to be able to play in those kind of games at those sorts of venues’

When Leigh’s Sin City clash against Bradford comes around early next season, it’ll be almost five years to the day since they beat then-fellow Championship side Widnes Vikings in the Challenge Cup in front of a crowd of around 2,500.

At the Allegiant Stadium when they take on the Bulls, they’ll run out at a stadium with a capacity circa 26 times that figure.

Speaking exclusively to LoveRugbyLeague, head coach Adrian said: “Watching (the Vegas event) for the last couple of years, it was, ‘imagine if we could be involved, it’d be unbelievable!’

“We’re now in a position to chase that aggressively, we’re going. I’m just excited about doing something we’ll look back on one day and think of how fortunate we were to be a part of it.

“It’s our fifth year back up in Super League next year, and it’s a big year for us.

“We’ve always talked about this five-year plan when we got promoted, so with that in mind, being part of this shows where the club’s come from to where we’re at.

“I’m grateful for all of our fans that have been loyal. They’re getting this opportunity to be a part of this as well as us, so we’ll all be excited, and rightly so.”

Son Lachlan is no stranger to big occasions, with his name forever cemented in Leigh folklore having kicked the drop goal which won the Leopards the Challenge Cup in 2023 at Wembley, beating Hull KR in Golden Point extra time.

He added: “Since I’ve been here, we’ve had the Million Pound Game, the Challenge Cup win, play-offs, Magic Weekend at some incredible stadiums, now this.

“It’s special to be able to play in those kind of games at those sorts of venues.

“When it’s all done, you get to look back and be proud of what you’ve been able to do and what you’ve been able to achieve.”

‘It was all about the opportunity and being in the now, being a part of something so great, rugby league’s exposure throughout the world’

Initially, Leigh weren’t among the Super League clubs in the mix to go to Vegas in 2027, with Hull FC and St Helens set to battle it out.

But once that pair both pulled out of the race, Bradford claimed their spot by sacrificing a home game as one side is required to do for Super League to work out schedule wise, and the Leopards soon went all in via owner Derek Beaumont.

Boss Adrian explained: “Derek’s been in communications with the RFL and certain clubs, and an opportunity came up for us to be that particular club (to play Bradford), so he jumped at it with open arms.

“That’s only come of late, he’s excited about it. There’s a cost to the club, but with that cost comes experience, and one of those moments that we may never get again.

“Derek is passionate about it, he’s a bit of a showman, so this is right up his alley!

“He wants to get our club out there for the world to see, it’s great exposure for our corporate sponsors and players.”

As has been the case for the last couple of seasons, the Super League clash in Vegas will be tagged onto the rugby league takeover of the States orchestrated by the NRL, who stage two games of their own at the Allegiant Stadium.

Plenty of other events tend to be in the calendar during the week or so over there, including a party at Fremont Street which those who have been involved already consistently note as a highlight of their trips.

Leigh’s squad were only officially told the news on Tuesday morning, with Lam senior continuing: “As a club, I don’t think too many people know too much about Leigh Leopards in Australia or in America.

“With Derek behind it, it’s exciting for everyone involved and for me as the coach to look back one day and go, ‘we were there’.

“There’s a lot to like about it, it’s very exciting for our club to have the privilege of being a part of this massive event.

“I’ve known for a period of time, but kept it quiet until closer to the time (of the announcement).

“When it came about, it was all about the opportunity and being in the now, being a part of something so great, rugby league’s exposure throughout the world.

“Our fans travel as good as any. What they’ve done for us at Catalans over the last couple of years… I can imagine leopards print will take over Vegas!

“I can’t imagine Leigh last night when they got the news! All of a sudden, there’ll have been a massive rush into flights, hotels and getting over there.

“They’re going to travel there in big numbers, we’re excited to see that and the rest of the world will see how our fans are as well.”