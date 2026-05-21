Leigh Leopards star Keanan Brand is set to undergo ankle reconstruction surgery, and will miss around seven more weeks of the season.

Ireland international Brand, who is Leigh’s longest-serving player, has been sidelined since being forced off early on in a Challenge Cup victory against Hull FC on March 14.

The initial prognosis on the injury was a minimum of six weeks out of action, but it is now almost ten weeks on, and the Leopards have received dire news on the centre.

Having still been suffering with inflammation and fluid in the ankle following training sessions, the 27-year-old was sent for further scans last week.

Those scans revealed he needs ankle reconstruction surgery, but there is positive news in the sense that Brand will be back in the not too distant future, providing all goes well.

Leigh star Keanan Brand suffers major injury setback as surgery required

Having begun their climb back from a poor start to the 2026 Super League campaign which came amid a serious injury crisis, Leigh welcome Hull FC to the Leopards’ Den on Friday night in a Round 12 clash.

Adrian Lam’s side then Castleford Tigers on June 5 and Bradford Bulls – who they will also face in Las Vegas next February – on June 14.

Commenting on Brand’s injury setback in his pre-Hull press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Lam was quick to point towards the importance of that three-game run.

He explained: “It’s about six or seven weeks for Keanan after the operation, and that comes around really quickly.

“We’re still three games away from the halfway mark (in the season), and that’s why this run of games is so important for us.

“There’s an opportunity to play our rugby in the style we want to, put that into fruition on the back of lessons we’ve learned, get three wins and maybe be on the verge of the top six on the ladder.

“That’s what the hope is before we turn into the back end of the season with a full squad.”

Leigh currently sit seventh on the Super League ladder having won five and lost six of their 11 games in the competition so far this term.

They failed to beat this weekend’s opponents Hull in three attempts last term despite reaching the Super League play-off semi-finals.

But they have already conquered the Airlie Birds once in 2026, with that coming in the aforementioned Challenge Cup tie which saw Brand pick up his ankle injury initially.