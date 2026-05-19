Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards will be joined in Las Vegas by four NRL sides next February, with the make-up of a triple-header now confirmed.

In addition to the Super League clash between the Bulls and the Leopards at the Allegiant Stadium on February 27, we’ll also see Melbourne Storm take on Wests Tigers and Parramatta Eels go up against Gold Coast Titans .

2027 marks the fourth year of the annual NRL-led rugby league bonanza in Sin City, staged at the 65,000-capacity home of NFL side Las Vegas Raiders.

Super League has been involved in each of the last two seasons, with Wigan Warriors beating Warrington Wolves in 2025 and Leeds Rhinos thumping Hull KR in Vegas earlier this year.

The next two cabs off the rank to represent the British game’s premier competition at the event in 2027 were confirmed as Bradford and Leigh by the Rugby Football League (RFL) on Monday evening.

And now, the NRL have confirmed their four representatives as well as the match-ups which will get their 2027 campaign underway: Storm-Wests and Eels-Titans.

‘It’s a true bucket list experience – where the best sport in the world, rugby league, meets the world’s entertainment capital’

It’s expected that the game schedule for 2027 will follow the same pattern as in previous editions, with the Super League clash preceding back-to-back NRL games.

However, full schedule and broadcast details for next year’s event are still to be made official.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said: “Las Vegas has become the much- anticipated NRL Premiership season launch.

“It’s a true bucket list experience – where the best sport in the world, rugby league, meets the world’s entertainment capital.

“In 2027, the event will be even bigger with an expanded week of experiences.

“We’ll welcome teams from three Australian states alongside two Super League clubs, bringing together passionate supporter bases from both hemispheres in one spectacular setting.

“What makes Vegas such a good adventure is that it’s more than three games. It’s a full fan experience for all ages.

“From player appearances and fan events to business conferences and music performances, not to mention everything else the city has to offer, it’s an unforgettable week of sport and entertainment.

“I encourage fans everywhere to get there and be part of it, because this event continues to go from strength to strength.”