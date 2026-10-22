St Helens have appointed former Super League player Joey Walsh in a newly-created position as General Manager of Recruitment & Rugby.

Still only 37, Saddleworth-born Walsh’s professional playing career saw him don a shirt for Harlequins and Huddersfield Giants in Super League.

The ex-forward also represented both Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles, bringing an early end to his career in 2009 with three tries scored in 20 senior appearances.

17 years on, he has now landed a key off-field role at the BrewDog Stadium as Saints prepare to enter a new era.

St Helens appoint former Super League ace Joey Walsh in newly-created key off-field recruitment role

Since hanging up his boots, Walsh has brokered and advised upon transfers in both rugby league and union, with the Red V’s press release announcing his arrival stating he is well connected in both Super League and the NRL.

In his new role at Saints, the former Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls junior is expected to head up recruitment as well as bringing his expertise from working in high-performance sporting environments.

He is tasked with improving the Super League heavyweights’ recruitment in the short, medium and long term at both senior level and in the pathways.

Walsh – who will turn 38 on Christmas Day – said: “I’m delighted to be joining St Helens at such an exciting time for the club.

“Saints have a rich and proud history, a fantastic reputation and culture and a clear ambition to compete for honours on the biggest stages of rugby league.

“I’m looking forward to working with the coaching staff and wider rugby department to identify, attract and develop the talent needed to ensure that the club succeeds at the highest levels both on and off the field.”

Saints’ new head coach Kevin Walters will arrive in the next month or so, once his duties with Australia have concluded following the conclusion of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

The signings of Solomona Faataape from Catalans Dragons, Christian Tuipulotu rom St George Illawarra Dragons and Sean O’Sullivan from Canterbury Bulldogs have already been announced for 2027.

Following a 2026 season which saw the club miss out on the Super League play-offs for the first time ever, there have been plenty of outgoings, too.

Mark Percival (Retired), Jonny Lomax (Retired), Jackson Hastings (Unattached), Alfie Sinclair (Unattached), Cole Marsh (Unattached), Leon Cowen (Halifax Panthers), Chris Matagi (Cronulla Sharks) and Luca Walsh (Catalans) have all departed.

That may not be the end of exits ahead of 2027, either, with LoveRugbyLeague revealing earlier this month that both Joe Shorrocks and Shane Wright were being offered to other Super League clubs.