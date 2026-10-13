Two more St Helens players have been offered to Super League clubs as possible transfer options for 2027 – with forwards Joe Shorrocks and Shane Wright’s names circulated.

There appears to be a significant overhaul looming at the BrewDog Stadium next year ahead of Kevin Walters’ arrival. The Saints had informed clubs that a number of contracted players would likely be offered up for transfer towards the end of the Rugby League World Cup: but they look to be starting early.

That is after Love Rugby League learned the services of both Shorrocks and Wright, who are under contract for 2027 and were regulars for the Saints this year, have been offered to clubs.

St Helens’ squad overhaul continues

A number of players have already been offered around, according to various reports. They include Papua New Guinea centre Nene Macdonald – but now, it appears two more names can be added to the list of possible exits.

Shorrocks only signed a three-year contract extension with the Saints as recently as May of this year, but his future now appears to be in genuine doubt.

Meanwhile, Wright has one year left on his current deal with the Saints, having signed a two-year contract at the end of last year following an initial short-term move from Salford Red Devils.

But both could now be victims of what increasingly looks like a significant overhaul for Walters going into his first season with the club in Super League.

They have already made a number of signings including Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Sean O’Sullivan and Dragons winger Christian Tuipulotu. The arrival of Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling also appears to be imminent, too.

But that means players will depart – with both Shorrocks and Wright appearing to face uncertain futures.

Shorrocks and Wright’s option

The pair would likely have interest from across Super League – though Shorrocks’ position as a domestic player would likely make a move much easier.

One possible location of interest would be Castleford Tigers given the developments there in recent days. Paul Rowley now appears to be firming up as the favourite to take the job at Wheldon Road, and he knows both Shorrocks and Wright well from his time at both St Helens and Salford.

Crucially, the Tigers are on the lookout for frontline forwards too – meaning both would potentially be of interest.

Other clubs remain in the market for forwards though. Huddersfield Giants and York Knights are both active in the market in that regard, as are Leigh Leopards.

So while the pairing may have an uncertain future with the Saints, there would likely be plenty of suitors.