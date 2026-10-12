Max King was denied the opportunity to represent England four years ago, but put his trust in God to help realise his long-term dream: and has been rewarded with World Cup selection.

Canterbury Bulldogs forward King, a devout Christian, was born in Huddersfield back in 1997 when dad David played for the Giants.

The 29-year-old’s mum is English and though the family returned to Australia when he was only seven, the dream of representing his birth country has been prominent for years.

Now, he will get the chance to do just that having earned a spot in Brian McDermott’s 23-man squad for this autumn’s international showpiece.

‘I had this big note across from my bed of it being my goal to make the World Cup with England in 2022’

King has represented New South Wales in State of Origin and boasts 159 NRL appearances on his CV having previously donned a shirt for both the Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm at first-grade level.

19 of those appearances were made alongside Luke Thompson back in 2022 during King’s first season with the Bulldogs, a year which ended with disappointment in terms of the international game.

Speaking to the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – on Monday ahead of England’s 2026 World Cup opener against Tonga this weekend, King explained: “Sometimes, I like to write goals on the wall and sticky note them.

“My now wife reminds me that when we first started dating, she came over to my house and I had this big note across from my bed of it being my goal to make the World Cup with England in 2022.

“I was playing with Luke Thompson at the Bulldogs and I was nudging him to say like, ‘come on, put a word in for me!’

“He tells me he was having a word for me, but I didn’t give Shaun Wane a call. It was disappointing, but I prayed about it and here I am getting the blessing to play for England four years later.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be (in 2022). From there, I thought it just wasn’t going to happen and your loyalty towards England probably gets questioned a little bit being from Australia.

“But Brian McDermott gave me a call this year and I was buzzing, I was doing whatever it took to make sure I got this opportunity towards the end of the year.”

‘I take my faith into everything I do’

Able to slot into the front row or at loose forward, King could take to the field with long-time pal Thompson again this autumn, with both having been called up for the World Cup by new head coach McDermott.

Discussing his religion, the experienced utility shared: “I take my faith into everything I do.

“Even when I think about that goal I had in 2022 (of making the England World Cup squad), I was praying for it and it was there for me as a motivation.

“It was a reminder for me to be steadfast in my prayer towards it, and it’s all part of the journey I’ve been on in my relationship with God.

“Four years later, here I am getting to live out this experience. The first thing I packed was my Bible to keep me grounded and to the person I am.

“This is a cool moment for me and for my family of being able to represent my heritage. My old boy was just as ecstatic as everyone else for me getting called up, and my mum was emotional about it.

“It’s a big honour for me and that’s the biggest thing.”