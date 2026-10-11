Tom Starling will join St Helens ahead of the 2027 campaign, Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has confirmed.

Starling’s move to Super League was first revealed by The i Paper before Code Sports reported that the hooker was set to ink a three-year deal with Saints.

Last month, the 28-year-old then dropped a big hint of his own on social media, posting an Instagram story with Annie’s Song by John Denver used, a tune synonymous with Saints that is sung by their supporters at every home game.

The move had an unknown stumbling block in the shape of fellow Canberra star Owen Pattie starring for Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII against their Papua New Guinean counterparts.

But now that international clash has taken place and Pattie has come through it without suffering any injury problems, Starling’s Saints switch has been given the green light.

St Helens’ next NRL signing imminent as Canberra coach delivers transfer latest

Starling made his NRL bow for Newcastle Knights back in 2018 against St George Illawarra Dragons, but all 155 of his first-grade club appearances since have come for the Raiders, who he joined ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Speaking to the Canberra Times, head coach Stuart detailed: “Tommy and I had a really mature conversation about exactly where he stood and I totally understand his position.

“Tommy has a career to run as well and he had an opportunity with St Helens and he totally understands where Owen Pattie is at.

“When Tom confronted me about the opportunity with St Helens, I totally get it.”

All 17 of Starling’s NRL tries have come for Canberra, with an appearance also put on his CV for Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII in the autumn of 2025.

He featured 23 times for the Raiders this term as they finished 11th on the NRL ladder, with boss Stuart adding: “He is still young enough to be playing for a number of years.

“He’s got a good opportunity with Super League instead of sitting back here behind Owen (Pattie).

“I can keep him for depth, but it’s the wrong thing to do by the individual.

“He’s done a lot for the club and it’s our time now to give Tommy that opportunity to keep his career alive and healthy.”