It’s Super League Grand Final time – which means our team are putting their proverbial necks on the line with their predictions for the 2026 decider between Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves.

There will be history no matter what, with one team ending their lengthy wait for a league title. But who comes out on top?

Our writers have had their say..

Matt Shaw

It’s the most exciting Grand Final in years, and the most unpredictable too. I’m not one to sit on the fence but I’ve jumped from one side of it to the other all week.

Warrington have a bit more experience, Wakefield, I think, have a higher ceiling in terms of performance levels. They’ve certainly got the edge in the pack.

But for whatever reason, and it is simply a gut feeling. I think it might finally be their year.

Prediction: Warrington by 4

Ben Olawumi

It’s always Wire’s year, as we all know, but this year I think it really will be.

Sam Burgess’ side have impressed throughout this season, even when challenged with numerous long-term injuries, but have gone under the radar for the most part by going about their business astutely.

Wakefield are an outstanding team and if they can replicate anything like they delivered last weekend against Wigan, I’m not sure anyone stops them.

But I’m going for a Wire win, inspired by a man-of-the-match display from skipper George Williams as his parting gift to a club that’s grown to mean so much to him.

Prediction: Warrington by 8

Aaron Bower

I’ll make it a hat-trick: I am starting to think this could be Warrington’s year.

I’ve been really impressed with how the Wire and Sam Burgess have handled the build-up, in truth. They’ve normalised the occasion as much as possible and have tried to take the sting and the occasion out of it all, which I believe could genuinely stand them in good stead. No grand send-off, no big pre-match pomp and circumstance: just business mode all week.

That the club has an experience of getting this far before, and the majority of the squad has stood on the Wembley pitch as losers, could be key. I think if both teams perform to their potential then Wakefield win the game, but I just wonder if Trinity can go to that level again. Similarly, I think Warrington can hang in when their backs are against the wall, a sign of their maturity this year.

George Williams remains one of Super League’s absolute best game-breakers. I expect him to leave everything out there in his final Super League appearance.. and I am just going for the Wolves to finally get it done.

Prediction: Warrington by 6

Louis Chapman-Coombe

This is probably the most excited I’ve been for a Grand Final since I started covering rugby league, largely because it’s the most unpredictable? Both teams will feel like it’s there to be won rather than going into it with pressure not to lose if that makes sense. They can both really attack the game and just play without a fear. After all, they have nothing to really lose.

But in saying that, my gut is telling me that Wakefield will end the night as victors. I really like the way their pack goes about things, both the run-on group and impact men Caius Faatili and Caleb Hamlin-Uele, and if they can a march though the middle that then brings their exciting backline into proceedings. As last week showed, that’s when they can pull teams apart and really let loose.

The challenge for Wakefield is if they can continue to stay at their peak after what was essentially a perfect performance against Wigan. It’s so hard to repeat those levels back-to-back in normal times, let alone between a semi-final and Grand Final, but there’s a lot to like about Wakefield at the moment.

Prediction: Wakefield by 6