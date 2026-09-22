After a dramatic opening weekend in the Super League play-offs, the Love Rugby League podcast returns for another week to look at all the big talking points both on and off the pitch over the last seven days.

As always, it’s a busy show with some big exclusives and insight into the biggest stories dominating the sport right now. Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

The boys look back on the opening round of the play-offs and debrief both games in detail – including asking where it’s gone wrong for Leigh and Hull KR.

Speaking of which, are the Robins and the Leopards in danger of being OUT of play-off contention in 2027? We take an early look at the chances for both next year.

Staying with Leigh, their owner has made headlines over the weekend after a busy period on social media.. the boys will offer their view on a messy situation and ask whether it’s time for sterner action for owners.

There’s big movement with the NRL and Super League – as officials in England make a major decision on reported plans from Down Under to insert London Broncos into the top flight in 2027. We’ll tell you all about it.

We’ll also explain why at least one other Championship club may think they could have a case to object to a possible elevation to Super League for London, too.

Can Wakefield Trinity do the unthinkable and win at Wigan Warriors this weekend? We preview that and Leeds versus Warrington as the race for Old Trafford reaches a climax!

You can watch by clicking the video below – or you can click HERE to listen on Spotify. If you are watching on YouTube, we’d really appreciate the support by subscribing and liking the video!

We will be podcasting throughout the play-offs and through the Rugby League World Cup too – with bonus episodes available over on our Substack in the coming weeks. To sign up for that for free, head here.

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