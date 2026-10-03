Wakefield Trinity half-back Jake Trueman admits he’d love to be a shock inclusion in England’s squad for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, believing he’s in the best form of his career.

Trueman has played in all 32 of Wakefield’s games this term, and will line up in the halves for them in Saturday evening’s Grand Final against Warrington Wolves, eight years on from being crowned Super League’s Young Player of the Year.

Now 27, the Bradford-born star was named in England’s extended squad earlier this season – earning recognition for his sublime form at club level from Brian McDermott, the new head coach of the national team.

Despite his success, Trueman’s name has not widely been in the conversation for selection in the final 23-man squad, which will be revealed on Monday.

‘Hopefully I go, I’d love to be a part of it, but there are some pretty good halves in the competition at the minute’

Trueman is uncapped having not featured at all at international level to date, though has some experience of being involved in a Great Britain tour back in 2019, with the Lions beaten by Tonga, New Zealand (2) and Papua New Guinea.

Ahead of his inaugural Grand Final appearance, the playmaker told LoveRugbyLeague: ” I haven’t really spoken to Brian about whether I’m in the squad or not, but he’s been very good in talking to all the players about what he expects.

“We’ve had group Zoom calls and spine meetings discussing how he wants us to play, what he wants from us, where he wants to see improvement etc.

“Hopefully I go, I’d love to be a part of it, but there are some pretty good halves in the competition at the minute.

“George (Williams), who I’m playing on Saturday (in the Grand Final) is pretty good! He’ll be the captain and again, and he deserves it.

“Then you’ve got Jake (Connor), Mikey (Lewis) and Harry Smith… it’ll be tough to get in, but I’d love to do it.

“I feel like this year, I’ve been in the conversation around those guys, but they’ve done it consistently for years.

“George has been at the top for ten years plus. I’ve got to keep replicating it to really seriously be in the conversation about overtaking these guys.

I” went on a tour when I was 19/20 with Great Britain and it was one of the best experiences of my life, being around some of the greats of the game playing some top teams. It was unbelievable, I’d love to do it again.”

‘I’m probably in the best spot I’ve ever been in, in my career, at the minute’

Trueman made his professional debut for hometown club Bradford Bulls back in 2016, going on to don a shirt for both Castleford Tigers and Hull FC before reuniting with head coach Daryl Powell at Wakefield ahead of the 2025 campaign.

He’s now played 50 games in Trinity’s colours to take his career appearance tally up to 180, and could have a Super League winners’ ring come 8pm on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old said: “I’m loving it, my body is in the best place it’s been for a long time. I had a couple of little niggles last year, but this year, I got a full pre-season in and that was huge.

“I felt really good going into the season and I’ve managed to play every single game.

“I’m probably in the best spot I’ve ever been in, in my career, at the minute.

“I feel I’m a lot better than I was before, I’m a lot more mature as a player and more well-rounded.

“I’m in the best form of my career trying to put the injuries behind me, and I’m confident I can keep these performances going.”

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