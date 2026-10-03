An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a vehicle drove into a crowd during Newcastle Knights’ send-off for the NRL Grand Final, injuring ten, with two left in critical condition including a five-year-old girl.

Large crowds took to the streets of Newcastle to see the Knights’ team bus off ahead of Sunday’s NRL Grand Final against Sydney Roosters.

This is the Knights’ first Grand Final since 2001, but during Saturday’s send-off, a vehicle veered off the road and into a section of the crowd: with several children among the ten injured.

New South Wales police confirmed a five-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man have been left in critical condition, with the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle arrested and investigations ongoing.

The NSW police also confirmed the crash was not believed to be terrorism-related, stating the driver was alleged to have been driving ‘erratically’.

Two left in critical condition following car crash at Newcastle Knights’ NRL Grand Final send-off

Newcastle’s Mayor Gavin Morris appeared on ABC News during the coverage of the crash.

He said: “I’ve spoken to the authorities, a number of which.

“Look, first of all, it is under investigation and the young driver is now with police, so it appears that he was revving the car in some form.

“He was excited. He was a supporter. He was, you know, a fan.”

Sunday’s Grand Final sees the Knights face the Roosters at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Due to the incident involving the vehicle, Justin Holbrook’s side were diverted on their bus journey

The Knights’ Chief Eectuvie Officer (CEO) Peter Parr said: “Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with everyone who has been injured, their families and loved ones, and everyone who witnessed what occurred this morning.”

A number of organisations have sent their well wishes, including the NRL and Super League.