Four teams are left standing in the race to be crowned Super League champions – with just two remaining after this weekend’s semi-final showdowns.

The two games have plenty of narratives attached to them – with one that has been perceived as too tough to call and the other viewed as fairly straightforward.

But which two teams will make it all the way to Old Trafford next Saturday? Here’s who we think comes through both games..

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

We start at Headingley on Friday night, with the game that many are assuming will be the closest of the two. We agree, but that doesn’t mean Saturday is a foregone conclusion either!

However, Leeds’ showdown with Warrington is set to be a thriller. The pre-match news has revolved around injuries, but Leeds still have enough to go out and get the job done – especially when you consider how good they’ve been at home for most of this year, and the fact they’ll be sufficiently rested.

But their wobbles of recent weeks are difficult to ignore – and Warrington are improving as the season reaches its business end. With George Williams back and the Wire able to unpick Leeds’ weaknesses in the backline due to the aforementioned injuries, we’re tipping Sam Burgess’ side to just make it to Old Trafford.

Prediction: Warrington by 6

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

Who meets the Wolves at Old Trafford? The smart money says Wigan and on the face of it, it’s really difficult to argue against it.

The Warriors are at full strength with the return of Jake Wardle, and they look almost unbeatable as things stand. But Wakefield will be buoyed by a run of four straight wins, and the fact that they’ve already run Wigan close once this season in the Challenge Cup.

However, as we’ve said, Matt Peet’s side are just playing too well right now. Their key players so rarely let them down when the stakes are at their highest, and we think they will do just that again on Saturday evening to ensure the hopes of the treble remain very much alive going into the biggest game of the year.

Wakefield bow out – but they do so valiantly and with their heads held high in our book.

Prediction: Wigan by 10