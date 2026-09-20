Sunday’s NRL play-off tie between New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights ended with both controversy and drama – leading to the officials having projectiles thrown at them as they left the field.

The Knights’ quest for the NRL title remains alive after they survived a thrilling tie against the Warriors in front of a crowd of almost 50,000 people at Eden Park, underlining the rugby league boom in New Zealand.

But their wait for the Wahs to become champions will continue for at least another year after a dramatic and ultimately controversial ending to the game on Sunday.

NRL play-off ends with drama

The Knights led by two points going into the final stages of the game, but it looked certain to be heading to golden point extra-time after Leka Halasima was seemingly checked off the ball by Tyson Frizell when he was hunting a kick.

However, it was cleared by Klein as a legal challenge – though replays showed a clear escort off the ball. The Warriors were also unable to challenge meaning that the move was cleared and Newcastle were ultimately able to close out victory.

It seemed an obvious penalty, with the commentary team also adamant Frizell had prevented Halasima from competing for the high ball which was ultimately claimed by Fletcher Sharpe.

But it led to ugly scenes post-match, with Klein and the officiating team having bottles seemingly thrown at them by the crowd as they headed down the tunnel after the game.

Play-off semi-finals locked in

Newcastle’s win means they will play minor premiers Penrith Panthers next weekend for the right to play in the Grand Final in the first week of October.

In the other tie, the Dolphins will take on Sydney Roosters for their spot in the biggest game of the season.

Newcastle’s victory means the two St Helens coaches that were influential in their run of four consecutive titles, Kristian Woolf and Justin Holbrook, could yet meet in the Grand Final in a fortnight’s time if they both progress through their respective ties.

But with four teams left standing, there is a thrilling finale in store Down Under.

However, the Warriors will likely have huge grievances with how their season came to an end and exited the play-offs.