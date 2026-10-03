It’s easy to forget that Warrington Wolves did an internal review to determine Sam Burgess’ future just over a year ago.

The Wire are in the Grand Final this week, looking to win the league for the first time since 1955.

It is a stark contrast to their campaign last year. Warrington finished eighth, ten points adrift of the play-offs. They made the Challenge Cup Final and while many players have since cited Wembley agony as the catalyst for their downfall, there is evidence to suggest otherwise.

It was a season where off-field incidents grabbed the headlines. Burgess himself was criticised after a video emerged of him partying in Las Vegas after Warrington’s heavy loss to Wigan Warriors. Zane Musgrove’s contract was terminated after an off-field incident. Matt Dufty was stood down.

Outside looking in, Warrington looked like a mess.

In that sense, their turnaround this year has been remarkable. Burgess deserves a lot of credit for it. But perhaps those in the boardroom deserve just as much. At a time when sport is becoming increasingly cut-throat, they showed loyalty to a young coach ultimately still learning his craft.

That backing has paid off, and it may now reward them with the prize that has eluded them for generations.

Only those in the boardroom know why they stuck with Burgess or how close they came to chopping him, but they have been proven right.

Belief in Burgess has worked in so many ways. Since his arrival, his willingness to throw in the club’s young players has been refreshing, particularly at a club that has so regularly splashed the cash on big-name, marquee signings. Those young players, headlined by teenager Ewan Irwin, are now playing a key role in this success, and almost certainly any in the future.

Excluding a terrible league campaign last year, Warrington have been impressive during Burgess’ three seasons in charge. They’ve finished third twice, made two Challenge Cup Finals, and now their first Grand Final since 2018.

It could lead to the ultimate prize, and if it does, Warrington internal review last year will prove to be the most productive in rugby league for a very, very long time.