There are plenty of narratives ahead of this year’s Super League Grand Final – including the long-term future of some of the game’s biggest stars.

Come December, dozens of Super League players will be able to negotiate with rival clubs for the 2028 season, when they enter the final year of their contracts with their existing teams.

And that includes a big number of players from both Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves – some of whom could have a major say in determining the outcome of this year’s title decider.

Here’s a look through all the players in question..

Wakefield Trinity

There are a potential four Trinity players knowing that by the time they pull on the shirt again next season, they will be in the final year of their contract with the club.

Two of them are definite starters – and will likely get their futures resolved before they can go onto the open market in December. Centre Corey Hall has enjoyed a magnificent season and is someone Wakefield will want to pin down long-term, you would imagine. He is unlikely to go anywhere, in truth.

Jazz Tevaga joined Wakefield on a two-year deal at the start of this season meaning that he can technically speak to other clubs by the end of this year. He’s still only 31 and if he wants to stay in England, then you would imagine Trinity are open to doing a deal – though his role will undoubtedly be different next year when Cam Smith joins.

The other two players that are in Trinity’s 21 who can go to the open market in a couple of months are utility Josh Rourke, who will serve as under-study to Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, and forward Tray Lolesio.

Warrington Wolves

There are three Warrington players who will definitely feature on Saturday evening whose futures are going to come under the microscope before too long.

One is centre Arron Lindop who, to be fair, does have an option in his contract for 2028 should the Wolves wish to trigger it. If they do that before December, then it will take him off the open market.

Overseas star Albert Hopoate joined Warrington on a two-year contract which he is now almost halfway through, and he can negotiate elsewhere in a couple of months should he so wish.

Then there is forward Liam Byrne, who also signed a two-year contract with the Wire. A key starter for the club this season, could he be tempted to speak to other clubs?

And like Wakefield, they have a couple of players in the 21 who could play that are also heading into the final year of their deals. They are young half-back Leon Hayes and overseas recruit Josh Smith.