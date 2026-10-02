Warrington Wolves are the designated home team in Saturday evening’s Grand Final: thanks to their placing at the end of the regular Super League season.

Wire finished third on the Super League ladder after 27 rounds, ending the year two competition points better off than fourth-placed Wakefield Trinity.

Against the odds, it’s those two sides that are meeting at Old Trafford in this weekend’s showpiece, and because of their higher-ranking, the Wolves’ name officially sits first on the fixture.

So, officially, it’s the 2026 Super League Grand Final: Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity.

But that is not the only ‘advantage’, with Sam Burgess’ side also getting first pick when choosing their kit for the occasion.

Warrington’s ‘home advantage’ in Super League Grand Final explained

Wire have chosen to wear their traditional home colours, going with their primrose and blue home kit.

Accordingly, Trinity have not been able to wear their home colours due to a kit clash – and will instead don their white and purple away strip.

Of course, the reality is neither of the two ‘home advantages’ are exactly overwhelming, but it’s certainly a better way of deciding upon things via coin toss or even alphabetising!

Wire head to Old Trafford for the fourth time in the Super League era having not won a league title for 71 years dating back to their 1955 triumph.

No club have been involved in more Super League Grand Finals than their four without winning a single one.

Wakefield meanwhile have made it into a Super League Grand Final for the first time in their history, just two years on from being involved in the Championship Grand Final: which they won on home soil against Toulouse Olympique.

Trinity’s last top-flight title came in 1968, so while they have not been short of silverware in recent seasons, they will bid to end a 58-year drought this weekend.

Whatever happens, a new name is guaranteed to be put on the Super League trophy for the second year on the spin, with only five clubs having won the competition previously.

St Helens were crowned Super League champions for the first time in 1996, Bradford Bulls in ’97, Wigan Warriors in ’98, Leeds Rhinos in 2004 and then Hull KR last year.

WATCH THE LRL PODCAST!