St Helens become latest club to confirm position on NRL deal

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus has confirmed the Super League heavyweights ARE in favour of a deal with the NRL.

After Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont publicly revealed he was opposed to aspects of the deal on Sunday, a number of Super League clubs have now started to share their own position on a public forum too.

Leeds Rhinos’ Paul Caddick confirmed on Monday morning that they were in favour of a deal with the Australian governing body and McManus has now effectively done the same.

St Helens chair supports NRL

McManus has been outspoken on a number of occasions about burning issues within the game, including the prospect of NRL investment.

But he has now left no doubt that the Saints want the deal to happen – insisting that Super League can benefit from the NRL’s expertise and investment to allow the game to hit new heights.

He said: “The NRL is the premier rugby competition and organisation of either code in the world. A strategic partnership with them on the right terms would constitute a significant and much-needed boost to the performance and profile of our sport.

“It is critical that Super League increases its customer and supporter base from a portion of the population of the towns in which it is presently played in the North of England and to expand and increase it onto the national and global stages. The right deal on the right terms with the NRL can involve us in the opportunity which they themselves have successfully and impressively exploited in recent years.

“We hope that this can be achieved through constructive, professional and private negotiations between the two governing bodies in the days and weeks ahead.”

The two governing bodies remain locked in talks, with more discussions among clubs planned for this week as the finer details on a deal get thrashed out and finalised.

The NRL are adamant London Broncos must be in Super League next year as a condition of any agreement, taking the league to 15 teams.

There has been resistance on that but now, it appears more and more clubs are willing to make it happen for the good of an NRL partnership to be struck.