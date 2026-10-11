St Helens icon James Roby has tipped Harry Robertson to become ‘the face of Super League’, with admiration aplenty for the up and coming young star.

Six-time Super League champion Roby spent his entire career with boyhood club Saints, wearing their colours 551 times and scooping a glut of honours.

The 40-year-old hung up his boots at the end of 2023, just a few months prior to another local lad making his senior debut in the shape of Widnesian Robertson, who arrived at the BrewDog Stadium as a 14-year-old.

Now 20, Robertson has made 63 appearances in the red vee, and despite a disappointing campaign collectively, scooped Super League’s Young Player of the Year award for the second season on the spin: testament to his individual performances.

‘Get a ball in his hands and he can do unbelievable things… he should be the face of Super League, to be honest!’

This time around, Robertson beat Warrington Wolves half-back Ewan Irwin and Wigan Warriors playmaker Jack Farrimond to the Young Player of the Year gong.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague and All Out Rugby League, 2007 Man of Steel Roby said: “Harry is one of those guys, he’s a bit of a natural freak in terms of getting the ball to him, and he’ll create something.”

“He’s a smart lad and he’s very laid back. He doesn’t give away too much, but get a ball in his hands and he can do unbelievable things.

“He understands the game, and can play anywhere in the outside-backs to be honest, and also in the halves, and that’s where we’ve seen some of his best rugby – at six.

“Harry is only very young as well, so he’s only going to go from strength to strength. I know Harry, he will keep himself grounded and he’s got a good family and networking system around him.

“He won’t get too big for his boots. The world is his oyster in a way, and I’m almost jealous – he’s got everything going for him, he could be a model as well, I think!

“He should be the face of Super League, to be honest!”

Robertson’s best position: The debate goes on

There has been plenty of debate right the way through the year as to where Robertson’s best position is.

Set to turn 22 in December, the youngster has spent the bulk of his senior career to date at centre. In 2026 however, he has also slotted in both at fullback and stand-off.

Roby has spent time as part of the coaching staff at Saints since retiring and returned in an advisory role at the back end of the season just gone.

When the question was put to him over where Robertson should play, the legendary hooker admitted: “To be honest, I actually don’t know.

“I know he played a lot more reserves and academy at full-back and scored a ridiculous amount of tries.

“This year, it’s not been the best season on a whole for St Helens.

“I think we’ve seen the best of Harry when he’s been at six, he’s got his hands on the ball, he’s directly involved and his running game as well. His strength is his running game.”