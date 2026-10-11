Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith admits England’s half-back options are a ‘pleasure and a curse’, with Leeds Rhinos playmaker Jake Connor among those left out of the World Cup squad.

Smith has been capped nine times by England to date, and having made Brian McDermott’s 23-man squad, appears the frontrunner to play scrum-half this autumn as he steps out in his first World Cup.

Captain George Williams and Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis are the only other two out and out half-backs that have been selected in the squad, with Connor’s omission the big shock when the squad was announced at the start of this week.

‘It’s almost a pleasure and a curse having so many good players in one position’

2025 Man of Steel Connor enjoyed another phenomenal season with Leeds, but as happened this time last year when Shaun Wane left him out of his squad for the Ashes Series against Australia, he has not been called up for the World Cup.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague before England jetted out to Australia, Smith admitted: “I’m not too sure what’s gone on there (with Connor being left out of the squad).

“I try to just focus on myself and not think about other players, but there are so many great players in our position.

“You’ve got the likes of Jake Trueman who has not come but he’s just won a Grand Final.

“It’s almost a pleasure and a curse having so many good players in one position because it means some lads have to miss out.

“It’s really pleasing for myself (to be selected) and something I’m looking forward to grabbing with both hands.

“It’s a big honour. This is my first World Cup and I’m just absolutely buzzing to get the opportunity to go over to Australia, hopefully play and do my family proud and do the country proud.

“The most eyes on the game come in a World Cup, this is definitely the pinnacle of the sport. We’re playing different opponents each week, so you don’t just work each other’s game plans out after week one, it’s a bit more exciting, I think.

“If I get to play in the first game then I’ll be trying my best to keep that jersey the whole way through the tournament.

“It’s a massive privilege even though there is that bit of pressure, but that’s why we play the game to play in these big games and in occasions like this.”

Harry Smith outlines England role under Brian McDermott

England begin their World Cup campaign against Tonga on October 17 before facing France on October 24. They then conclude their group stage games against Papua New Guinea on October 30.

That opener against Tonga will mark new head coach McDermott’s first game in charge having only been appointed back in April and not had the chance to see his side play a game before now.

If Smith does play, it will mark the first England cap he’s won that hasn’t come under the tutelage of former boss Shaun Wane.

But the request from McDermott is much the shame, as the Wigan ace explained: “When Brian spoke to me on the phone, he said he wants me to do what I’ve done for my club because that’s what’s got me here.

“He just pushes the mentality of ‘eyes up rugby’ a bit more, being a runner, taking the line on.

‘The main focus for me is bringing my best which is controlling the territory battle, getting the team round the park and getting us in the right position to score tries.”