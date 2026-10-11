Former Super League stalwart Adam Milner has confirmed his departure from Championship outfit Oldham: but intends to play on and reach the landmark of 400 professional career appearances.

Milner – who will turn 35 in December – is currently one shy of the 400-mark having played 399 senior games across all competitions, with his professional debut made for Castleford Tigers against Huddersfield Giants back in July 2010.

Still the Tigers’ top Super League appearance maker of all-time, the last 60 of those 399 career games have all come in an Oldham shirt over the last two seasons.

And though his time at Boundary Park has now reached an end, the three-time England international intends to play on.

Veteran ex-Super League stalwart Adam Milner makes decision on future as Oldham exit confirmed

Wakefield-born Milner has spent much of his career as a hooker, but has more frequently slotted in at loose forward during his time at Oldham, which culminated in a run to the Championship play-off semi-finals this year.

The veteran has only ever represented Castleford, Huddersfield and the Roughyeds: clocking up 396 career appearances between that trio and featuring three times for England in 2018, earning caps against France and New Zealand (2).

He bid farewell to Boundary Park on Instagram, writing: “Thank you Oldham for the last two years. It’s been a mad couple of years, but it’s been a pleasure to wear the shirt and represent the club.

“Hopefully the club can keep building and moving in the right direction and I wish you all the success.”

Milner’s career to date has seen him score 47 tries and kick one goal, with an overall points tally of 190.

20 of those have come in an Oldham shirt courtesy of five tries, including four in his 31 appearances across all competitions in the season just gone.

Outlining his intent to continue his playing career, the 34-year-old’s Instagram post concludes: “As one chapter closes, I’m not quite ready to say what comes next.

“I’m still open to the right opportunity and keen to see what the future holds.

“What I do know is I can’t finish on 399 appearances.”