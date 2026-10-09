St Helens have confirmed the appointment of Ian Watson as assistant coach ahead of 2027, with his goal clear: to help deliver silverware to the club.

Having been without a permanent head coach since the departure of Paul Rowley midway through a disappointing 2026 campaign, Saints saw assistants Eamon O’Carroll and Lee Briers depart come the end of the season just gone.

O’Carroll has made the move into rugby union with Welsh outfit Scarlets, while Briers will head back Down Under to take up a role with new NRL franchise Perth Bears.

Former Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants boss Watson has been brought in from fellow Super League outfit Hull KR to fill one of those assistant vacancies.

And he has wasted no time in making clear what his ambition is.

‘My job is about supporting Kevin, getting the right environment and working hard to get St Helens back to winning silverware’

Watson will assist new Saints head coach Kevin Walters, who will take charge of Australia in this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup before arriving at the BrewDog Stadium.

As his appointment as assistant was announced, the 49-year-old said: “He (Walters) has been a serial winner and has probably achieved everything you can in the game, both as a player and a coach.

“When you think about him coaching Australia now, he’s at the top of the game.

“My job is about supporting Kevin, getting the right environment and working hard to get St Helens back to winning silverware.”

Watson led Salford to the 2019 Grand Final, where they were beaten by Saints, and the 2020 Challenge Cup final: lost to Leeds Rhinos.

He also took Huddersfield to the 2022 Challenge Cup final, narrowly being beaten again on that occasion by Wigan Warriors.

Set to turn 50 later this month, he joins Saints on the back of a year-long stint as an assistant at fellow Super League outfit KR, and added: “I’m proud and excited to be joining a club with the history and heritage that St Helens has.

“Everybody in rugby knows the size of the club and what it represents, not just here but globally.

“Over the years, I’ve had some pretty intense battles with Saints, really tight games when I was at both Salford and Huddersfield.

“You always have the utmost respect for the players who play for St Helens and the supporter base as well.

“One of the games that sticks out was a really tight one when we ended up losing 31-30 with Salford at St Helens.

“The Saints crowd just seemed to understand when the team needed them and when they needed to come in at the right times to create that energy from the stands.

“I think that comes from the town being a rugby town, and from the club having high standards and demands, with the ability to compete, and the want to win as well.

“There are some great amateur clubs around here too, and that’s what the club has been built upon. That community within the local people and players coming through from those great clubs.”

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