Former St Helens supremo Mike Rush has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NRL outfit Parramatta Eels, and says he intends to ‘build a premiership-winning club that develops its own talent’.

Rush departed Saints back in February having given 27 years of service to the Super League heavyweights.

The last 13 of those years saw him occupy the CEO role at the BrewDog Stadium, with 11 major honours won during that time, including five Super League titles and a World Club Challenge.

Last month, reports of Rush’s impending move Down Under to Parramatta emerged Down Under after previous Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos stepped aside.

And now, Rush’s appointment has been confirmed.

‘This is one of rugby league’s great clubs, with a proud history, passionate supporters and a deep connection to its community’

Previous to taking on the role of CEO at Saints, he had stints as Head of Youth, Head of Performance, assistant coach, head coach and General Manager.

As the Eels announced his impending arrival, Rush said: “It’s an enormous privilege to be appointed CEO of the Parramatta Eels.

“This is one of rugby league’s great clubs, with a proud history, passionate supporters and a deep connection to its community.

“I’m honoured to be given this opportunity. My focus will be on building a premiership-winning club that develops its own talent and makes our members and community proud.”

For the time being, Parramatta have confirmed Rush will carry out the duties of his new role from England, owing to visa requirements which still need to be worked through.

The Eels are four-time Australian champions, but have never won an NRL Premiership – losing Grand Finals in 2001, 2009 and 2022. This year saw them finish 13th on the NRL ladder.

Rush added: “My priorities are clear: to support the Eels football department across the men’s and women’s programmes, to grow our membership and commercial base and to make sure every Eels member and fan feels part of the club.

“Parramatta has a strong foundation and enormous potential. I want to thank the Chairman (Sean McElduff) and the Board for their confidence and trust in me, and I can’t wait to get started.”

WATCH THE NEW LRL PODCAST!