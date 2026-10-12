Hull FC and Hull KR have united to release a joint statement sharing their support for a partnership between Super League and the NRL – calling it a ‘defining moment’ for the game.

The outpouring of support for the NRL has continued at pace, following purported opposition from Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont on Sunday.

Since he said he would not be voting in favour of the partnership a plethora of the competition’s biggest clubs have gone the other way and confirmed their support, including Leeds Rhinos and St Helens.

And now, the two Hull clubs have collectively done the same in a landmark joint statement between two of rugby league’s greatest rivals in what feels like another symbolic moment.

Hull clubs united for NRL deal

Rovers and FC have stood together to provide a joint statement, with both owners confirming they are in favour of the partnership being given the green light – which would seemingly lead to Super League becoming a 15-team competition in 2027 with the addition of London Broncos.

The Robins owner, Neil Hudgell, has now joined the chorus of club officials calling for the deal to be struck by insisting he is aware of the moment in time Super League faces – and that the NRL can provide the resource to take the game to the next level in Europe.

He said: “Having worked with the NRL previously, we understand the expertise and opportunities they can bring to our sport. The NRL has set the benchmark for Rugby League worldwide, and its achievements in commercial development, broadcasting, fan engagement and international expansion speak for themselves.

“We believe a properly structured partnership offers the potential to transform the commercial strength, visibility and international standing of rugby league.

“The interests of our two clubs and the wider competition are firmly aligned. We want to see an agreement reached that delivers lasting benefits for everyone involved.”

Hull owner calls for ‘stronger foundation’

Meanwhile, Hull owner Andrew Thirkill also passionately called for the deal to be done – saying that Super League needs a ‘stronger commercial foundation’ that only the NRL can provide.

He then implored the competition to agree to the deal in the coming days. Thirkill wrote: “Rugby league is a wonderful sport with passionate supporters, proud traditions and enormous untapped potential. However, we must recognise that the game needs a stronger commercial foundation if it is to prosper.

“The NRL, under the leadership of Peter V’landys and the ARLC, has demonstrated extraordinary vision and ambition. Its record broadcast agreements, remarkable audience growth and commercial success are achievements the whole sport can admire.

“We have an opportunity to combine that expertise and proven leadership with the heritage, passion and potential of Super League, creating something significantly more valuable than either competition could achieve independently.

“A successful partnership should benefit both competitions, opening new markets, attracting investment and sponsors and building a truly international future for Rugby league. This is not just about growing our audiences but collaborating closely with the hugely successful NRL eco-system and creating a sustainable future for generations to come.”

The two clubs then signed off on a ‘united message’, which said: “Hull is one of the great Rugby League cities of the world. Our two clubs have proud histories, passionate supporters and an intense rivalry that will always remain part of the fabric of the sport.

“However, the long-term future of rugby league is more important than any individual club rivalry. On this issue, Hull FC and Hull KR speak with one voice.

“We wholeheartedly support the proposed partnership with the NRL and ARLC and encourage everyone involved to work constructively and urgently towards bringing the agreement to a successful conclusion.”