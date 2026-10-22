Bradford Bulls chase Aidan Sezer but face Hull FC conundrum

Bradford Bulls want Aidan Sezer, but there’s a caveat surrounding their pursuit of the halfback.

The Bulls are on the lookout for a controlling playmaker for next season and have identified Sezer as their latest target, having previously set their sights on Sean O’Sullivan before his move to St Helens.

While Bradford have held extensive talks with Sezer about a move to the club, they cannot finalise a deal due to the simple fact that he remains contracted to Hull FC.

It is no secret that Hull are open to Sezer departing the MKM Stadium. They have signed Daly Cherry-Evans and intend to play Will Pryce alongside him in the halves next season, pushing the former Leeds Rhinos halfback further down the pecking order.

While it is believed Hull will allow Sezer to leave without demanding a transfer fee, no agreement has been reached between the club and the player’s management regarding an early release from his contract. As things stand, he remains a Hull FC player.

Sezer is therefore expected to report back to the club for pre-season training, which begins on November 2nd.

The situation is understandably awkward for the Bulls, who are also due to begin pre-season in the coming weeks. They do not want to find themselves in a position where their senior halfback is unavailable for the first day of training.

Should Sezer’s management reach an agreement with Hull regarding his departure, a move to Odsal is expected to be completed swiftly. However, as things stand, that is simply not possible, creating a frustrating situation for Bradford in particular.

Whether the Bulls eventually decide to move on from the situation remains unclear, but sources have indicated that they expect Sezer to be part of their squad moving forward, most likely on a one-year contract. Until his departure from Hull is finalised, however, nothing can be progressed.

Bradford want a player to partner Jayden Nikorima next season. In Sezer, 35, they would have an organising half with a wealth of experience, having played 172 NRL games and 106 in Super League. His former clubs include the Gold Coast Titans, Canberra Raiders, Wests Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos.