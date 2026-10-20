St Helens icon James Roby believes the appointment of Kevin Walters is a ‘great coup’ for the club, and has tipped the new head coach to succeed at the BrewDog Stadium.

Roby – who won six Super League titles with his boyhood club – hung up his boots in 2023 and departed Saints at the end of the 2025 season after over 20 years of service.

With the club in disarray midway through 2026 following the departure of head coach Paul Rowley after less than 12 months in charge, Roby briefly returned in an advisory capacity to help guide interim boss Eamon O’Carroll.

But after those in the red vee missed out on the play-offs for the first time in the Super League era, Australian Walters has been appointed and will take charge ahead of 2027, with Roby believing the only way is up from here on in.

‘It’s a great coup for St Helens… it’s great for the club, nothing but positive and probably the change that we needed’

Former Catalans Dragons, Brisbane Broncos and Queensland boss Walters, 58, is currently at the helm of Australia’s national team.

He will arrive at the BrewDog Stadium once his duties with the Kangaroos in the World Cup are over this autumn.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague and All Out Rugby League, legendary hooker Roby said: “It’s a big appointment.

“I’ve never met him, so I don’t know much about him. But he’s coming from a very high-profile position as Australia’s head coach, and it doesn’t come any bigger than that.

“It’s a great coup for St Helens. They’ve made a few new signings already and I’m sure he would have had a say in those because obviously they’re coming from Australia.

“It’s great for the club, nothing but positive and probably the change that we needed.”

Whiston-born Roby made every one of his 551 professional career appearances at club level in a Saints shirt – scoring 117 tries.

The 40-year-old has seven inclusions in the Super League Dream Team on his CV, and was crowned the Man of Steel back in 2007.

On new Saints boss Walters, he continued: “There’s been a lot of change at the club on and off the field over the last year, and it was quite turbulent with coaches and players leaving.

“I wish him nothing but success. He’s obviously tried and tested, the club know what he’s capable of and what he’s about as a person and as a coach.

“I’m really looking forward to him coming and the impact he can have on St Helens.”