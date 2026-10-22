It won’t be long before Super League clubs return to pre-season training: but how many new faces will each team have to welcome and integrate?

Of course, London Broncos may yet be awarded promotion into the top-flight, but as things stand, 75 signings have been made for 2027 between the 14 clubs we know will be in Super League next season.

That tally includes players who were on loan with a club in 2026 that have joined permanently ahead of 2027, like Leon Ruan: whose move to Bradford Bulls has officially become permanent.

It’s also worth noting that only transfers that have actually been announced make the list.

Without further ado, here is the full club-by-club ranking in terms of number of additions made for 2027 – listed in ascending order from least to most.

* All data correct at time of publishing on October 22, 2026

Super League clubs ranked by number of signings for 2027: Leigh 12th, Leeds 5th…

N.B. Signing’s name (signed from)

14. Wigan Warriors – 0

None

13. Toulouse Olympique – 1

Sam Hall (Castleford)

12. Leigh Leopards – 2

Tevita Pangai Jr (Hull KR), Jack Purtill (Wigan)

11. Hull KR – 3

Moala Graham-Taufa (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Eddie Hampson (Townsville Blackhawks), Salesi Ataata (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

10. St Helens – 3

Solomona Faataape (Catalans), Christian Tuipulotu (St George Illawarra Dragons), Sean O’Sullivan (Canterbury Bulldogs)

9. Warrington Wolves – 4

Brodie Croft (Leeds), Toby Crosby (Penrith Panthers), Mitch Prest (Mackay Cutters), Jacob Gagai (Huddersfield)

8. Wakefield Trinity – 5

Cameron Smith (Leeds), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors), Mason Teague (Burleigh Bears), Davy Litten (Hull FC), Ned McCormack (Leeds)

7. Castleford Tigers – 7

Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons), Mat Feagai (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh), Alfie Johnson (Halifax Panthers), Mason Lino (Wakefield), Ben McNamara (Leigh)

6. Huddersfield Giants – 7

Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), Jeylan Hodgson (Goole Vikings), Kruise Leeming (Wigan), Jake Arthur (Hull FC), Jordy Crowther (Warrington), Will Tate (Wakefield), Logan Aoake (Newcastle Knights)

5. Leeds Rhinos – 7

Morgan Gannon (New Zealand Warriors), Dylan Walker (Parramatta Eels), Edenn Rogers-Smith (Catalans), Nick Cotric (Catalans), Wiremu Greig (North Queensland Cowboys), Hugo Salabio (Hull FC), Delaine Gittens-Bedward (Halifax Panthers)

4. Hull FC – 8

Bailey Hodgson (Leigh), Daly Cherry-Evans (Sydney Roosters), Isaac Liu (Leigh), Alrix Da Costa (Catalans), Jordan Swann (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Josh Coric (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Junior Pauga (Sydney Roosters), Connor Barley (Goole Vikings)

3. York Knights – 8

Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks), Max Jowitt (Wakefield), Zak Hardaker (Hull FC), Blake Lawrie (St George Illawarra Dragons), Cody Hunter (Newcastle Thunder), David Nofoaluma (Newcastle Thunder), Matty English (Huddersfield), Tom Inman (Newcastle Thunder)

2. Bradford Bulls – 9

Leon Ruan (Hull KR), Sam Eseh (Wigan), Cam Scott (Wakefield), John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), James Bentley (Warrington), Ligi Sao (Hull FC), Nathan Connell (Widnes Vikings), Jack Ormondroyd (Oldham), Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield)

1. Catalans Dragons – 11

Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos), Tyson Gamble (Newcastle Knights), Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons), Amir Bourouh (Hull FC), Luca Walsh (St Helens), Arthur Romano (Hull FC), Joe Burgess (Hull KR), Hame Sele (St George Illawarra Dragons), Alex Mellor (Castleford), Cole Geyer (Oldham), Nathan Brown (Manly Sea Eagles)