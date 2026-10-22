North Wales Crusaders owners will meet with the Rugby Football League on Friday to present a business plan and demonstrate a last-ditch attempt to show why they should be in the Championship in 2027.

The Crusaders’ ownership group confirmed on Wednesday that they would not be continuing to pursue a desire to secure a licence to play in the Championship next year, after the RFL refused to grant one based on the current conditions in play.

The governing body have been looking for Crusaders to deposit £150,000 in an escrow account to prove financial funding is in place. In contrast, their owners insist they have around £500,000 ready to be committed – but they have not agreed to the escrow.

However, more details have now emerged about why they were not given a licence, Love Rugby League can reveal.

North Wales situation explained

The recent strategic review which was delivered across the sport saw clubs ask the RFL to be more financially prudent, in a bid to better safeguard the future of not only clubs but also players and staff.

That was after the demise of clubs including Salford Red Devils, Halifax Panthers, Featherstone Rovers and of course Crusaders themselves over the last 12 months.

The RFL subsequently made it clear that they would therefore seek greater surety around clubs’ liquidity – something that will be true for all new clubs moving forward. That will likely be the same for any party wishing to return Featherstone Rovers to the field of play in 2027.

Sources at the governing body have insisted they are now consciously taking a risk averse strategy to new clubs and new ownership groups – something which they were criticised for not being over the last 18 months.

They are sticking to their guns, therefore, on the escrow funding that has been requested of Crusaders – with the situation set to stay the same so players and staff will be paid, and Crusaders can be competitive.

Crusaders and RFL set for meeting

However, despite Crusaders seemingly accepting defeat on Wednesday about their push to get a licence for 2027, it appears all hope is not lost.

They have now revealed they will sit down with the RFL tomorrow to potentially thrash out a deal that could see them return to the Championship next year, as originally intended.

But it appears the governing body will not relent on their desire to have £150,000 placed in an escrow account to protect stakeholders.

Crusaders confirmed: “The board has received a response from the RFL. We will meet with CEO lan Nolan tomorrow to present our latest business plan and demonstrate the club’s financial backing.

“We welcome this development and the opportunity for constructive dialogue. Our position remains clear: we have the financial resources and strategic vision to take the club forward.”