James Donaldson’s next club revealed after Leeds Rhinos exit finalised

James Donaldson will return to Bradford Bulls in 2025 after finalising an exit from Leeds Rhinos, Love Rugby League understands.

The Rhinos confirmed on Tuesday that Donaldson would end his six-year stint at AMT Headingley to pursue a career away from full-time rugby.

And Love Rugby League understands that Donaldson will continue his career in the Championship next season, with a return to the club where his career began almost a decade ago on the cards.

Donaldson made his professional debut with the Bulls in 2009 and spent five years with the club, making almost 100 appearances during that time.

However he left at the end of the 2014 season to sign for Hull KR, and he has since had a lengthy and respected career at the top of the sport.

He has become a firm favourite at the Rhinos since joining the club at the start of the 2019 season. It remained unclear about whether or not he would be offered a new deal but Donaldson is keen to pursue a career as a quantity surveyor, meaning his time as a full-time professional is over.

However, that has alerted the Bulls, who have struck to bring Donaldson back to Odsal in what represents another impressive acquisition for Eamon O’Carroll’s side going into 2025.

READ NEXT: Hull FC among potential Super League destinations for Parramatta Eels star

He said: “This has been a tough decision but Leeds will always be my club and I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I have had as a Rhinos player. Since I’ve come to the club, it’s changed my life in so many ways, whether it’s on or off the field.

“We have got a big end to the season ahead and I will be doing everything I can to make sure we finish the season in the best possible manner. I will always be available to support the boys but this is an opportunity to start the next chapter.

“During my career, I’ve always tried to let my hard work do the talking. I moved away from home at 16, dedicated all my life to rugby. I’m really proud that I stuck in there and feel like the achievements I have enjoyed have been on the back of that hard work.

“When I first joined Leeds, I found out that the Rhinos have a great connection with Leeds Beckett University. When I was younger, I never envisioned that I’d go to university, never in a million years, but it is something I’m really proud of.

“When the opportunity came to go to uni while playing, I immediately made the most of it. I had found out the hard way that you have to have a plan for life after rugby. I decided to do a three year degree in quantity surveying but I wanted to do it full time whilst still training so I could get it done as quickly as possible.”

READ NEXT: Hull KR and Wigan Warriors the big winners in quota rule change as every newly exempt player revealed