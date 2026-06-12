Tyrone May’s secret Hull KR project that will be unleashed tonight

Tevita Pangai Jnr will make his Hull KR debut tonight, and he’s been watched closely by one of the club’s star players.

The powerhouse prop will feature for the Robins in their clash with York Knights having joined the club on a deal until the end of the season.

Pangai Jnr has made the move from French rugby union after featuring in the lower grades, a move that came after stepping away from a deal with Warrington Wolves.

Since arriving in East Hull he has been living with Tyrone May, who has made it his own personal mission to unlease the best version of a forward who was wreaking havoc in the NRL not so long ago.

“I’ve got a new roommate now, Big Tevita,” May said. So it’s a bit of a project for me. I’m trying to get him back to his best in terms of what we’ve seen at Brisbane and when he was at Panthers. There’s a lot of potential there and I feel like if we can get him going, you know what I mean, it can really give us an extra edge going into the Super League season.”

That project is now well underway and will hit a new milestone tonight, with May outlining the immediate focuses that have been put into getting the project up and running.

“Nutrition to start! But no, he’s been good. He’s been working hard and I feel like his head’s screwed on and he’s ready to prove a lot of people wrong and I absolutely want him to come here and prove everyone wrong and then he’ll just make us better as a club.”

Pangai Jnr made a surprise move to Catalans Dragons last year, despite a successful NRL career. That said, things didn’t go to plan in Perpignan, with the Dragons missing out on the play-offs and the prop moving on after just one season.

A move to Warrington never happened amid reports of a clash with Steve McNamara, who had been the coach at Catalans before his move to the Wire was announced after Pangai agreed to sign.

Now he’s at Rovers, who are hoping to get the best out the forward as they look to defend their Super League title.