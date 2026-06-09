The Love Rugby League Podcast returns after Super League’s venture to Paris and a fiery week of on-field action!

Aaron and Matt look at the fallout of results that have opened up the top-six race, and brought a lot of interesting fixtures with it.

But that’s not all. There’s also big transfer news out of several clubs, and potential options emerging from the NRL.

Here’s what’s on the agenda this week.

The play-off battle is heating out, but who misses out? The boys break it down, and tip who’ll miss out.

Recruitment has been quiet across Super League clearly, but some clubs are starting to look at moving contracted players on, which could have a domino effect.

A former Super League players is looking for a return to the sport, but who is it? Several clubs are set to be interested.

And there’s another regular NRL forward now emerging on the Super League transfer market, and not for the first time!

Here’s how to watch.

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