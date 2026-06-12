Perth Bears recruitment drive continues as latest signings confirmed

Perth Bears have continued their recruitment drive ahead of their entry into the NRL next season, with Mason Barber and Ammaron “AJ” Gudgeon agreeing deals.

The pair become the latest players to commit to the expansion side for next season, following the likes of Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, James McDonnell, Te Hurinui ‘Apa’ Twidle, Kit Laulilii and Siosifa Talakai, among others, to Western Australia.

Mason Barber signs three-year deal to join Perth Bears

20-year-old back Barber, who can play full-back and centre, joins the Bears from QLD Cup side Mackay Cutters, and has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the NRL expansion side.

During his time with the Cutters, he has made 10 appearances and scored one try.

Commenting on joining the Bears, Barber said: “The opportunity to continue my career in Western Australia with the Perth Bears was too good to refuse,” Barber said.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my development under Mal and his staff and believe the Bears can provide me with that opportunity.

“I believe in the club’s vision for the future and am excited to be a part of it.”

Perth head coach, Mal Meninga, added: “Mason is a sublimely talented player who has been on our radar for a long time now,” he said.

“He has the skill and character to make an impact for us right away while also becoming a cornerstone for the club for years to come.

“We have been deliberate in recruiting young players from good systems who we believe can become long-term first grade players.

“Mason fits that mould perfectly and I look forward to welcoming him and his family over to Western Australia.”

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Also commenting, Bears CEO, CEO Anthony DeCeglie, said: “Other NRL clubs were heavily interested in Mason and I am delighted he has decided to make the move to Perth to be a part of the Bears inaugural squad,” he said.

“Mal and his staff have been adamant about building a roster that can compete from day one while also helping shape the future of the Bears for years to come.

“I think Mason is the perfect fit to achieve Mal’s vision on the field while also helping the Bears continue to promote and develop the game in Western Australia. And we’re confident of more announcements coming soon.

“We have already seen record levels of interest in membership, sponsorship and media and I’m confident Mason’s signature will only add another level of hype for the Bears.”

Ammaron “AJ” Gudgeon joins on train and trial deal

Elsewhere, Perth-born Gudgeon will be offered a train and trial deal with the Bears from next season, following a spell with NSW Cup outfit North Sydney Bears.

In doing so, he becomes the first from the current North Sydney side to be offered such a deal with the Perth outfit, as the two clubs establish a strong working relationship.

“This is a full circle moment for me and I’m excited about the opportunity to compete with the best of the best in the NRL” Gudgeon said on signing for Perth.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity North Sydney and our Head Coach Leon Latulipe has given me this year.

“They have shown faith in me and I and want to make sure we finish the season off strong and hopefully bring home another NSW Cup premiership”. Gudgeon said.

Meninga added: “AJ is a quality player who is in career-best form.

“He has worked exceptionally hard for this opportunity and I’m excited to see what he can bring to the Perth Bears.”

“AJ is the first North Sydney player to be given a train and trial placement with the Perth Bears in what is a truly historic moment for both clubs,” added DeCeglie

“The North Sydney Bears board, CEO and staff have been instrumental in building the foundations of our club and I’m delighted this alignment continues to evolve on the field.

“I wish AJ the best of for the remainder of the season and look forward to welcoming him over to Perth later this year.”

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